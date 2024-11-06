Jorge Martin’s last chance? “I somehow doubt” Aprilia will threaten Ducati

Jorge Martin has been offered a reminder that next weekend’s season-finale could be his last chance at a MotoGP title.

Pramac rider Martin has a 24-point advantage over reigning champion and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia heading to the Barcelona round.

If Martin wins the sprint race in Barcelona, he will become champion for the first time.

But timing is of the essence because, next year, he will join Aprilia who won’t give him a title-winning machine, he has been told.

“In the near future, until the 2027 reg change comes, this is Ducati’s era,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty warned.

“They will win this year’s title and the next two, you’d imagine.

“Martin is off to Aprilia and it might be a tough time. Hopefully they can give him the tools to remain at this level but I somehow doubt it.

“I see Ducati as ahead of the game. Locking out the top eight [in the sprint in Thailand] shows where they’re at with the material in their teams.”

Martin missed out on the MotoGP championship at the final round last season.

He has also been repeatedly overlooked for the coveted factory Ducati spot.

Missing out to Marc Marquez earlier this season, for the 2025 ride, prompted Martin to flee to Aprilia.

His lead in this season’s championship with a single round to go means Martin could take the #1 plate from Ducati to their Italian rivals Aprilia next season.

He will debut on his new manufacturer’s bike at the postseason test.