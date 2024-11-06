Jorge Martin’s last chance? “I somehow doubt” Aprilia will threaten Ducati

Aprilia "might be a tough time" for Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin has been offered a reminder that next weekend’s season-finale could be his last chance at a MotoGP title.

Pramac rider Martin has a 24-point advantage over reigning champion and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia heading to the Barcelona round.

If Martin wins the sprint race in Barcelona, he will become champion for the first time.

But timing is of the essence because, next year, he will join Aprilia who won’t give him a title-winning machine, he has been told.

“In the near future, until the 2027 reg change comes, this is Ducati’s era,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty warned.

“They will win this year’s title and the next two, you’d imagine.

“Martin is off to Aprilia and it might be a tough time. Hopefully they can give him the tools to remain at this level but I somehow doubt it.

“I see Ducati as ahead of the game. Locking out the top eight [in the sprint in Thailand] shows where they’re at with the material in their teams.”

Martin missed out on the MotoGP championship at the final round last season.

He has also been repeatedly overlooked for the coveted factory Ducati spot.

Missing out to Marc Marquez earlier this season, for the 2025 ride, prompted Martin to flee to Aprilia.

His lead in this season’s championship with a single round to go means Martin could take the #1 plate from Ducati to their Italian rivals Aprilia next season.

He will debut on his new manufacturer’s bike at the postseason test.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Marc Marquez on 2025: Pecco Bagnaia “knows the secrets of the bike”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Jorge Martin’s last chance? “I somehow doubt” Aprilia will threaten Ducati
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
BSB
News
8h ago
IWR confirm new rider and new title sponsor for BSB in 2025
Scott Swann
Scott Swann
F1
News
10h ago
Claim that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez ‘if they are really serious’
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
12h ago
Key reason why Franco Colapinto missed out on Sauber F1 seat emerges
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

WSBK
News
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu healed BMW’s “open wound” with WSBK title
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
RR
News
13h ago
Isle of Man TT winner describes nerves of riding 95-year-old BMW in the wet
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Luca Marini: Honda “can be second power” to stop Ducati “destroying” MotoGP
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
13h ago
Mick Schumacher snubbed and set for another year in the F1 wilderness
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
13h ago
‘How and why does that happen?’ - Lewis Hamilton slump branded "very confusing"
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton