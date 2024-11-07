Brembo unveils new 2025 MotoGP brake

Brembo, the chosen brake supplier for all eleven MotoGP teams, has unveiled a new front caliper for use in the 2025 world championship.

Amid aerodynamics and ride-height devices putting ever greater stress on the brakes, Brembo is offering the choice of continuing with the current ‘GP4’ caliper, used since 2020, or adopting the new version.

Brembo claims the 2025 calliper ‘represents a major leap in braking technology’ but adds that the decision on switching to the latest design will be ‘based on the specific needs and preferences of each rider’.

Brembo's 2025 (left) and 2024 (right) MotoGP front brake calipers.

The most important innovation for the all-aluminium GP4 in 2020 ‘was the cooling fins that significantly improve the thermal efficiency of the entire braking system.

‘In addition, the optimized hydraulics combined with the amplification guarantees a more precise and constant response to the brake lever, eliminating the spongy effect.’

The changes for the 2025 version include a larger ‘fixing distance’, piston area, thermal resistance and ‘optimised contact pressure’.

‘An oversized pad, capable of withstanding extremely high temperatures, ensures constant and powerful braking even in the most critical situations,' read a Brembo statement.

‘The increased braking area, combined with optimised contact pressure, allows for greater braking efficiency, permitting riders to manage the bike with extreme precision.

‘The increased exchange surface, on the other hand, promotes rapid heat disposal, improving pad wear and ensuring consistent performance over time.

‘The caliper/foot fixing wheelbase has been reinforced to offer greater stiffness and resistance to braking torque, improving stability and precision.

‘Finally, the position of the bleeder has been studied to make brake bleeding and maintenance operations as easy as possible, allowing mechanics to work quickly and efficiently.’

Carbon brake discs of 320mm, 340mm and 355mm are currently permitted in MotoGP.

However, for safety reasons, the 340mm or 355mm are mandatory for dry races at the hard-braking Motegi, Spielberg and Buriram tracks.