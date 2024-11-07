Pramac MotoGP boss ‘lost 10 years’ in epic Bagnaia/Martin duel at Sepang

“I have something really special to remember in the future”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, 2024 Malaysia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pramac MotoGP team boss Gino Borsoi says the epic battle between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia in the Malaysian Grand Prix was one where “you can easily lose 10 years”.

With the championship on the line, Martin and Bagnaia engaged in 2024’s most thrilling duel for the lead as the pair swapped positions 13 times over the first three laps.

Bagnaia ultimately came out on top to dominate the grand prix at Sepang and reduce Martin’s championship advantage down to 24 points with one round to go.

It was the first time in their 2024 title battle that the two championship contenders had properly locked horns, and it has ignited much passion among Ducati management.

Borsoi told motogp.com: “Was a really incredible race, so fun at the beginning.

“But for us, it was a big suffering in terms of the heart. So, they did an incredible start of the race.

“It was a pleasure to see these guys fighting all the time in every corner and main straight.

“So, I’m so happy to be here. It’s a pleasure to stay with Jorge inside the garage of Pramac because also I have something really special to remember in the future when I look back on my career.

“So, a race like this you can easily lose 10 years but they are good to see.”

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna admitted he ‘couldn’t watch the TV’ as Bagnaia and Martin locked horns.

“It’s difficult to explain the emotion,” he added.

“Above all, the first three laps, the guys did a fantastic job, a fantastic race and I cannot watch the TV because it’s impressive.

“They rode the bike like it was the first race of the year. So, unbelievable.

“For sure, Jorge has a big advantage in terms of points, so it will be difficult for Pecco. But until the end, Pecco has to fight like a lion, like today, like always.”

Factory Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi feels the battle answered critics of MotoGP’s current state of racing, while also noting that it was proof beyond doubt that whoever of the two wins the title will deserve it.

“Right answer for who think now it’s impossible to overtake in MotoGP,” he said.

“But I think that Pecco and Jorge did a fantastic spot for our sport and I think they make the first three laps in a fantastic way.

“I think it shows they are champions. Whoever wins the championship will deserve it and whoever is second is a champion anyway.

“I was touching the heart and the revs were very high. I think we have to clap the hands to Jorge, because in his position not everyone would have done laps like that.

“So, I think Jorge is a fighter, he deserves to lead the championship and is a really fantastic rider.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

