Casey Stoner comes up short on novelty return to racing

MotoGP legend in action at EICMA Charity Race of Champions

Casey Stoner was unable to win the Charity Race of Champions in Italy.

The EICMA in Milan - one of the world’s biggest two-wheel trade fairs - brought racing legends together for a novelty competition this weekend.

Stoner was the feature attraction but he was beaten at the semi-final stage.

The format of elimination chase races pitted riders one-on-one.

Stoner beat Randy Mamola in the first round, while Marco Melandri beat Loris Capirossi.

Troy Bayliss and Carlos Checa also advanced to the next stage. Bayliss beat Melandri.

Stoner fell off his bike in his semi-final against Checa, ultimately losing out.

Bayliss then defeated Checa in the ‘road’ final, qualifying him to face the winner of the ‘off-road’ category in the ultimate finale.

Christophe Pourcel, who won the ‘off-road’ section, beat Checa to win the EICMA Charity Race of Champions.

But for many MotoGP fans, it was just a novelty to watch heroes from yesteryear briefly return to a competitive environment.

Particularly Stoner, the two-time MotoGP champion who often keeps his distance from the sport since his retirement.

Riding a Beta Special Flat Track Project adorned with the #27, he was able to roll back the years on the dirt tracks. 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

