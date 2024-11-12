Amazing new footage of Valentino Rossi giving Casey Stoner secrets of his ranch

Valentino Rossi has posted a remarkable behind-the-scenes video of his day at the VR46 ranch with Casey Stoner.

Once MotoGP adversaries and heated rivals, Rossi and Stoner came together in retirement to re-live their heyday on Sunday.

Stoner was a guest in Tavullia at Rossi’s ranch where incredible Go Pro footage shows him riding on the dirt track.

“I will show you the track,” Rossi can be heard prepping Stoner.

“The strange thing of the track is…”

He later describes it: “It’s a very fast track.”

Stoner says: “It’s so slippery.”

Rossi extended a future invite: “When you come to Italy, you have the bike here.”

Afterwards, he thanked Stoner for coming: “A great, great pleasure. A great honour.”

Rossi explained to Stoner how to tackle the Tavullia track: “After the sun goes down, it’s better. More grip and more consistency everywhere.

“You improve your lap time, you can also push, and ride in another line. The track improves.”

Stoner said: “Like in Jerez, when the shadows come on the track, it’s fast but dangerous.

“Always, the big crashes happen after this time.

“At the end of my career, at a certain time, I would stop. I don’t ride after 10 o’clock.

“It’s the same in Jerez.”

Rossi agreed: “When the shadows arrive at [Turn 9 and 10], it’s enough.”

He invited Stoner to stay afterwards: “We eat - if you want to stay, we’ll have a good meal. We have good guys cooking a barbecue!”

Stoner had been in Italy for a motorcycle trade show, where he briefly returned to racing in a semi-competitive novelty event where he reached the semi-final before losing to Carlos Checa.

His arrival in Tavullia was a shock, shared by Rossi’s partner Francesca via her socials before The Doctor provided more in-depth information.

Marco Bezzecchi, one of the riders on-track with Rossi and Stoner, said: “We went back to do some sidewalks and it was beautiful! And then doing it with Vale and Casey sure helped make the day unforgettable!

“What a piece of history, what a thrill to be able to see them shoot together from close! Unique feeling.”

Even Colin Edwards piped up, calling Rossi’s footage “badass!”