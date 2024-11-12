Amazing new footage of Valentino Rossi giving Casey Stoner secrets of his ranch

Valentino Rossi shares tips to tackle Tavullia track with Casey Stoner

Stoner, Rossi
Stoner, Rossi

Valentino Rossi has posted a remarkable behind-the-scenes video of his day at the VR46 ranch with Casey Stoner.

Once MotoGP adversaries and heated rivals, Rossi and Stoner came together in retirement to re-live their heyday on Sunday.

Stoner was a guest in Tavullia at Rossi’s ranch where incredible Go Pro footage shows him riding on the dirt track.

“I will show you the track,” Rossi can be heard prepping Stoner.

“The strange thing of the track is…”

He later describes it: “It’s a very fast track.”

Stoner says: “It’s so slippery.”

Rossi extended a future invite: “When you come to Italy, you have the bike here.”

Afterwards, he thanked Stoner for coming: “A great, great pleasure. A great honour.”

Rossi explained to Stoner how to tackle the Tavullia track: “After the sun goes down, it’s better. More grip and more consistency everywhere.

“You improve your lap time, you can also push, and ride in another line. The track improves.”

Stoner said: “Like in Jerez, when the shadows come on the track, it’s fast but dangerous.

“Always, the big crashes happen after this time.

“At the end of my career, at a certain time, I would stop. I don’t ride after 10 o’clock.

“It’s the same in Jerez.”

Rossi agreed: “When the shadows arrive at [Turn 9 and 10], it’s enough.”

He invited Stoner to stay afterwards: “We eat - if you want to stay, we’ll have a good meal. We have good guys cooking a barbecue!”

Stoner had been in Italy for a motorcycle trade show, where he briefly returned to racing in a semi-competitive novelty event where he reached the semi-final before losing to Carlos Checa.

His arrival in Tavullia was a shock, shared by Rossi’s partner Francesca via her socials before The Doctor provided more in-depth information.

Marco Bezzecchi, one of the riders on-track with Rossi and Stoner, said: “We went back to do some sidewalks and it was beautiful! And then doing it with Vale and Casey sure helped make the day unforgettable!

“What a piece of history, what a thrill to be able to see them shoot together from close! Unique feeling.”

Even Colin Edwards piped up, calling Rossi’s footage “badass!”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
News
59m ago
Iconic race looms, “more dangerous than the TT, take it seriously”
Jackson Racing
Jackson Racing
F1
News
1h ago
All 10 teams to reveal liveries at joint 2025 season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
WSBK
News
1h ago
Andrea Dovizioso has a stark warning about Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
1h ago
The ‘superteam’ of geniuses Adrian Newey will lead at Aston Martin
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
F1
News
1h ago
Niels Wittich quits as F1 race director with replacement named
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022
Niels Wittich has served as F1's race director since 2022

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Scares me” that Jorge Martin swaps Ducati for Aprilia
Espargaro, Martin
Espargaro, Martin
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
OPINION: Marc Marquez is nobody’s friend in 2024 MotoGP title showdown
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Dan Fallows steps down as Aston Martin F1 technical director
Dan Fallows will leave his role as technical director
Dan Fallows will leave his role as technical director
F1
News
4h ago
Alpine to use Mercedes engines and gearboxes from F1 2026
Alpine will be powered by Mercedes from 2026
Alpine will be powered by Mercedes from 2026
F1
News
5h ago
Eddie Jordan claims Lando Norris hasn’t got what it takes to be F1 champion
Lando Norris
Lando Norris