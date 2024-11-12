Aleix Espargaro: “Scares me” that Jorge Martin swaps Ducati for Aprilia

"It won't be easy after so long in Ducati, with a winning bike"

Aleix Espargaro has backed Jorge Martin to win the MotoGP championship - but admits his fear for next season.

Pramac’s Martin has a 24-point lead over champion Pecco Bagnaia heading into this weekend’s finale in Barcelona.

But in 2025, while Bagnaia will retain the best machinery in the sport, Martin will swap Ducati for Aprilia.

“It gives me enormous pleasure,” his friend, Espargaro, told Motosprint about being replaced in the Aprilia garage by Martin.

“It also scares me because it won't be easy after so long in Ducati, with a winning bike, to arrive at Aprilia with a totally different concept.

“It won't be easy, but he's my best friend and leaving my bike with him is a dream."

MotoGP veteran Espargaro will retire after this weekend’s race, which has been rearranged for home turf in Barcelona from flood-hit Valencia.

His Aprilia could be adorned with #1 next season if Martin wins the championship this weekend.

Espargaro is adamant that his friend, who fell short on the final day of 2023, will win his first title.

“Jorge wins,” he declared.

“He has a good advantage, he has shown that he is fast even in the last races.

“The difference between Pecco and Jorge compared to the other riders is impressive, it reminds me of the legendary duels of past eras.

“They both deserve this title." 

Martin is aiming to prove that Ducati's decision to overlook him for the 2025 factory ride, in favour of Marquez, was flawed by winning the title this weekend.

He immediately signed a deal to go to Aprilia when Ducati finalised their decision to pick Marquez.

Martin has been overlooked for the factory Ducati three times.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

