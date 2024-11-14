Marc Marquez says “I don’t get a bonus”, offering a clue about season-finale plan
Marc Marquez is fourth heading into Barcelona round
Marc Marquez says his battle for third in the 2024 MotoGP World Championship is “of zero importance” to him and he ‘doesn’t get a bonus’ for doing so.
Coming into this weekend’s season finale at the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, Marquez is one point clear of Enea Bastianini in third in the standings.
It’s a battle that will rage to Sunday’s grand prix, with Bastianini - about to begin his Ducati farewell - saying on Thursday that it’s “important” for him to finish third in the standings.
But Marquez, when asked for his opinion, said on Thursday: “Believe me, but it’s of zero importance, the third place.
“No, I don’t have any bonus for the third place. Zero importance. Maybe for Enea, I don’t know his contract.
“But, for me, it’s of zero importance. I mean, you remember who finished third in 2022? Or 2015? I finished third but nobody remembers.
“So, I mean, that third place is not changing my life.
“My life changed with the goals I achieved this year. It’s true that these last two races I had the speed because I noticed and I tried to increase that risk, because I said ‘Ok, now I want to increase that risk to see what happens’.
“But I risked too much and I lost two races, I fell down in two races in a row.
“So, let’s see this weekend what we can do but my goals are already achieved. It’s more important to finish in a good way for the team, than for me.”
This weekend’s 20th round of the season will be Marquez’s last with the Gresini squad before he replaces KTM-bound Bastianini at the factory Ducati team.
With Gresini, Marquez returned to winning ways after a miserable end to his time with Honda and “found the perfect family” to rejuvenate his MotoGP career.
“Yesterday we already had an emotional dinner, because it’s like this: Gresini has become a super important team in my career in only one season,” he said.
“And I found the perfect atmosphere to be reborn, like they say on the social media, to feel again that I’m competitive and I found the perfect family, perfect atmosphere with my brother as a team-mate, with the team like they were working always in the same way.
“So, the best way to say thanks will be to try to do a good weekend this race and try to finish in a very good way.
“But as I said to them yesterday night, you never know in the future. So, it’s a team that is super professional and you can achieve what you want with this team.”