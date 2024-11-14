Jorge Martin: MotoGP title fight "will go to Sunday"

“Last season I was always thinking about how I can make history and just focusing on the title."

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

Jorge Martin claims not obsessing over the MotoGP title has helped put him on the verge of a historic world championship victory this weekend.

The Pramac rider’s race-by-race tactic faces its toughest test in the new Barcelona MotoGP finale, where he or reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia will walk away with the crown.

The odds are stacked in Martin’s favour, with the Spaniard holding a 24-point advantage in his quest to become MotoGP’s first world champion from a satellite team.

But he will need to control the pressure.

“Maybe Pecco can give me advice because he was like me last year!” Martin said on Thursday, referring to the role reversal of a year ago when he was (unsuccessfully) chasing Bagnaia.

“Last season I was always thinking about how I can make history and just focusing on the title. This year I'm not thinking about this. I didn't think about it during all the season.

“I want to focus on what I can control, that is riding the motorbike at my 100% and performing at my 100%. Because I didn't at the end of last season.

“Now I feel in a good moment. I feel strong and feel that I can do a great weekend. So that's it.”

Martin may not have won as many races as Bagnaia or as many as he himself managed last season, but he has taken far more podiums and made fewer mistakes.

“I think the key was all the season. I heard a quote from a fighter who said, ‘I win the championship during training’. And for us, I think it means every race you win the title and in the last round you get the medal.

“For sure now something can happen, but the important thing is the work like we did all season. We tried our best in every race. And now it's time to understand what we need to take that medal home.”

The #89 can wrap up the title 'early' by winning the Saturday Sprint but insists he expects Bagnaia to keep the fight alive until Sunday.

“I think that finally I can race without looking at anyone, just myself. Try to enjoy the weekend, try to be fast and for sure if I can take [win] it on Saturday I will take it,” he said.

“But I think this will go to Sunday and really I accept this. So yeah, try to enjoy it, but try to be competitive. This is the main goal.”

Sunday’s race will be Martin’s last for Pramac and Ducati, having signed to become a factory Aprilia rider in 2025.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
6m ago
Carlos Sainz to make Williams F1 debut in post-season Abu Dhabi test
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
9m ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest, Martin fifth in second practice
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
Results
19m ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Friday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
37m ago
New insight into Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit: “His world had collapsed”
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
Moto2
Results
41m ago
2024 Solidarity Barcelona Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, 2024
Aron Canet, Moto2, Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, 2024
© Gold & Goose

More News

BSB
News
41m ago
Kawasaki BSB team announces new title sponsor for 2025
Kawasaki
Kawasaki
F1
News
1h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto will face “a lot of pressure” after ending wait for Brazilian F1 driver
Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Liberty Media takes next step towards MotoGP ownership
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Solidarity MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
WSBK 2024 Falls Report: Who crashed the most?
WSBK
WSBK
MotoGP
1h ago
Barcelona MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose