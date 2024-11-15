Revealed: Ducati test rider explains Marc Marquez’s huge task on GP23

Marc Marquez has valiantly fought all season with Ducati machinery that is secondary to the title duo’s, and the manufacturer’s test rider can explain why.

With Gresini this year, Marquez’s year-old spec Ducati has allowed him to win races and earn a promotion into the 2025 official team where he will profit from the latest bike.

But he has lagged behind Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin’s whose factory-spec Ducatis are superior to the GP23.

Marquez went eighth fastest in Friday practice for the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP, while the ninth Ducati on-track was Michele Pirro, their test rider and wildcard racer, who was 22nd.

Pirro is riding a VR46 GP23 but, next week, will continue his development of the GP25 which Marquez can utilise next year.

Pirro confirmed other GP23 riders’ feedback that the front feels significantly different to the 2022 version.

“Yes, it was an interesting day coming back to the ‘23 bike after a long time,” Pirro said.

“I am coming back to fast riders because, in a test riding alone, is a different story.

“There are some differences to the 2024 bike. My feeling is improving.

“It will be interesting next week to check the 2025 bike. When you test in the same week, it’s better.”

Marco Bezzecchi - this weekend, Pirro’s VR46 teammate - has complained that the rear of the GP23 pushes the front out.

Pirro agreed: “The problem is this. Compared to the past, the difference is that these tyres have more grip. The bike enters a corner, and pushes the front.

“It is difficult to turn. The front needs more support. This isn’t normal for the 2024 bike.

“The newer bike was born with this tyre - so this is the problem.”

Marquez has been vastly superior to the other three GP23 riders this season, causing hype about what he might do with Ducati’s latest-spec bike next year in their factory team.

Pirro is riding a year-old Ducati for the first time in two-and-a-half years this weekend in Barcelona, enabling him to truly understand the uphill task that Marquez has faced all season.

“I tried to push the braking in a straight line,” Pirro said on Friday in Barcelona.

“I kept the temperature but immediately lost the front.

“When I touch the brake, I lost the front. It’s unbelievable. We are at the limit, with the cold.

“It’s the last race and many riders have a good feeling after using [their bikes] for one year.

“In general, this year, I feel that I don’t come for the race. My pace is okay. But when it’s like this morning, not such a big gap from the first rider.

“But when the riders push, it’s difficult for me.

“In a test you take a good pace but when you go fast, you can’t manage the situation.

“The race will be interesting for this. Pushing at the limit and following other riders…”