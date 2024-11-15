Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez Tech3 tangle a “scary, shit happens” situation

Opening practice for the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP season finale began with a bang when GASGAS Tech3 team-mates Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez collided, bringing out the red flags.

Fernandez was attempting to go around the outside of Acosta, who was caught up behind Brad Binder, at Turn 5. But the rookie was unaware of Fernandez’s presence and the pair clashed on the exit.

Both went down, damaging an air fence and forcing the session to be stopped. Fortunately, the pair were unharmed and back on track for the restart.

“It was strange,” said Fernandez. “It was a scary one, but I was speaking with Pedro and it’s all okay in the end.

“I didn't see him picking the bike up and he didn't see me.

“They [riders ahead] were slow into the left and I went to the outside - not to pass, not to try to overtake, just to avoid them.

“I was running on the outside line and then on the pick-up [we made contact].

“Just a normal incident but not the ideal way to start the weekend. I also crashed in the afternoon, so it’s been a tough day.”

Acosta, who rebounded to finish second in the morning session, brushed off the incident.

“Everything that can happen in one situation, happened,” he said. “We are okay. Was not the fault of anyone. Was a combination of factors. For this, forget it… Shit happens!”

Marc Marquez, just behind the pair on track, took evasive action and raised his hand to warn others of the incident.

“It was an unlucky, dangerous situation,” said the Gresini rider. “If somebody did a mistake it was Augusto, because I think Acosta didn't see him.

“But they are team-mates, so I think it will not be a problem!

“It was a very strange situation because everybody was going super slow.

“Pirro had crashed on the first lap at that same corner, then all the guys were slow and Augusto was optimistic on the outside.

“These things happen in racing. Luckily, they are team-mates and then no casino [drama]!”

Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

Acosta finished the day in ninth place, as the only KTM rider with direct Qualifying 2 access. But he felt far from comfortable in the cold and slippery conditions.

“The grip is the same shit that we have when we come in May! The only problem is that now it’s even easier to lose the front,” Acosta said.

“The lap time was not faster, the spin was even more, the movement was even more. For this, difficult to say something positive about the grip."

Exactly why the Catalunya circuit has "the worst grip on the calendar" is also a mystery.

“It’s difficult to say because we don't have bumps, we don't have cracks, we don't have many black patches. But we don't have grip,” he said.

“It's quite strange, also because not many years ago the track was resurfaced.

“Then you have track surfaces like Japan, that have been there many years, and the grip is there.

“It's quite strange to analyse. But anyway, it's the same for everybody.”

Acosta added: “The question right now is which tyre we are going to use.

"Because even with [the usual] three fronts and two rears, we have a lot of work to do.

"So imagine now, with four fronts and three rears!”

Barcelona is the final weekend for both Acosta and Fernandez at Tech3.

Acosta will move to the factory KTM team next season with Fernandez expected to become a Yamaha test rider.