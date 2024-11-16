Pole and “plan worked” as “smart” Bagnaia tows Marquez in Barcelona MotoGP qualifying

Marc Marquez: “It’s not a real front row… Pecco’s smart and needs riders between him and Martin”

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia not only stormed to a crucial pole position for the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP title showdown but towed Marc Marquez onto the front row.

Despite facing a 24-point deficit to Jorge Martin, Bagnaia has ruled out go-slow tactics in the races - but hinted he would help others with a slipstream in qualifying.

Marquez, just eighth on Friday, took full advantage, shadowing Bagnaia for both Q2 runs.

The Gresini rider wasn’t alone and, at one stage, Bagnaia had pulled Marquez to second and Franco Morbidelli to third.

Martin meanwhile received his assistance from good friend Aleix Espargaro.

But while the Aprilia rider came just 0.055s short of snatching pole from Bagnaia on his final lap, Martin couldn’t do better than fourth place, at the head of row two.

Bagnaia acknowledged his plan to tow others in parc ferme: “This weekend yes. I tried to help someone yesterday. I tried to help someone today. I need to put more bikes between me and Jorge. So that was the plan and it worked.

“He’s starting 4th so it’s very close but I’m happy overall because I think we are fast in terms of pace, we are fast in the time attack, so we just have to be focused and prepare for this afternoon.”

Marquez was quick to acknowledge the assistance.

“We are honest all the time and it’s not a real front row, especially because I take the slipstream of Pecco,” said the current Gresini rider and Bagnaia’s future team-mate.

“He's smart and he needs riders between him and Martin. Yesterday I already understand that he will push [even with other riders behind].

“As we see today, it was not only me behind but also some other riders in the first run and then Morbidelli in the second run, because Pecco needs to do these things.

“He's super-fast, he’s riding in a very good way and yeah, I used that slipstream to be on the front row. Let's see. But the target for the race will be the top five.”

Aleix Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

The chink in Bagnaia’s plan came in the form of Espargaro’s last-gasp second place.

The Spaniard is not only a threat for victory in the Sprint, having won the May race, but likely to assist future Aprilia rider Martin if the situation arises.

“I tried my best,” Espargaro said. “With the first set of tyres, I felt extremely bad. I had some problem with the front and I lose the front three times.

“I was extremely lucky to not crash. And when I came into the garage, I decided to change the front, which is something that we never do in the qualifying.

“I started the second run with not really high confidence, but immediately I felt that the bike was OK.

“I knew that he [Martin] was behind so tried to yeah, give my 100% do the best lap possible. With the soft front I didn't like it, but anyway I was able to put a 38. 6 which is very fast.”

Martin needs to score two-points more than Bagnaia to secure the title this afternoon.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

