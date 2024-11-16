Francesco Bagnaia: “I did what I needed to” - Martin “looks nervous, it’s normal”

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia “did what I needed to” by taking pole position and the Sprint victory at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP season finale.

That has forced a Sunday title showdown against world championship leader Jorge Martin.

After losing out to Martin and Enea Bastianini at Turn 1 of the race, Bagnaia swiftly repassed the pair and was never headed.

Team-mate Bastianini then put a last-lap move on Martin to deprive the Spaniard of second place.

“I just missed a bit the first braking, I had a bit too much margin and both overtook me,” Bagnaia said.

“Then my pace was good enough to open a gap and just enjoy the moment. Without pushing that much I was opening a gap. So everything was fine.

“For tomorrow it will be different, we will have to change the rear tyre because the soft is too soft and could have some problems in the last laps.

“But apart from that I did what I needed to: Pole position then winning the Sprint.

“I just hoped that more riders were in the mix, but we know our potential right now and all season, even if one of us was in trouble, we finished second because we are in another level.

“So I think that Enea did a very good job today. But for tomorrow I need something extra again.”

Indeed, the odds remain stacked in Martin’s favour, with third in the Sprint handing the Pramac rider a 19-point advantage for Sunday.

That means even if Bagnaia wins his eleventh grand prix of the season, ninth for Martin will be enough to claim his first premier-class crown.

But the pressure means it might not be as simple as it sounds for the #89.

“In my case, no. But in his, yes,” Bagnaia replied, when quizzed if the situation for tomorrow is mentally difficult.

“I remember perfectly in 2022 [when Bagnaia had to protect a 23-point lead] and I think Jorge's suffering a bit the pressure.

"I saw all weekend, he was quite nervous and this is something normal. But I think when he's racing, he can manage well the situation.

“He did a very good job today, he managed to start in the second row and finished on the podium.

"So I don't think it will be that tricky [for him] tomorrow.”

Bagnaia also knows that the likes of Aprilia front-row starter Aleix Espargaro will try to assist Martin if the situation arises, having already towed the Pramac rider in qualifying.

“It's incredible their relationship and also Jorge next year will go to Aprilia and they would like to have the number one in the box,” Bagnaia said.

“So [Aleix] will never attack Jorge, will never overtake Jorge. And I have to know it.

“For tomorrow, what will happen, will happen.

"But I expect a race like today: Jorge cruising without taking risks and he has a lot of margin because if I win he can finish 9th.

“So this is quite a difficult situation [for me], similar to mine in 2022.”

Team-mate Bastianini is embroiled in his own battle with Marc Marquez for third in the world championship.