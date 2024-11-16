Starting grid for title-deciding Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.
|Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|22
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)
Jorge Martin has a 19-point advantage over Pecco Bagnaia heading into the final grand prix of the season.
Bagnaia will begin the grand prix in Barcelona on pole position, with Martin fourth.
But Martin knows he only needs to finish in the top nine, even if Bagnaia wins the race, to win the title.
Ducati riders Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are on the starting grid between the two title-fighting riders.
KTMs Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder line up after them.