Starting grid for title-deciding Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.

Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 12 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 13 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 14 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 16 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 22 Michele Pirro ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V)

Jorge Martin has a 19-point advantage over Pecco Bagnaia heading into the final grand prix of the season.

Bagnaia will begin the grand prix in Barcelona on pole position, with Martin fourth.

But Martin knows he only needs to finish in the top nine, even if Bagnaia wins the race, to win the title.

Ducati riders Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are on the starting grid between the two title-fighting riders.

KTMs Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder line up after them.