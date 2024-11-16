Starting grid for title-deciding Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

This is how the race will begin that will decide MotoGP championship

Martin, Bagnaia
Here is the starting grid for Sunday's Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.

Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
2Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
3Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
4Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
5Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
6Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
7Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
8Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
9Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
10Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
11Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
12Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
13Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
14Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
15Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
16Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
17Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
18Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
19Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
20Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
21Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
22Michele PirroITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
23Stefan BradlGER
HRC Test Team (RC213V)

Jorge Martin has a 19-point advantage over Pecco Bagnaia heading into the final grand prix of the season.

Bagnaia will begin the grand prix in Barcelona on pole position, with Martin fourth.

But Martin knows he only needs to finish in the top nine, even if Bagnaia wins the race, to win the title.

Ducati riders Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are on the starting grid between the two title-fighting riders.

KTMs Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder line up after them.

 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

