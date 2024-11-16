Expert judgement on fairness of Bastianini v Martin scrap as boots clash

Analysis of Bastianini v Martin - “he touches against his boot...”

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin repeatedly came together in a scrap during the sprint race at the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP.

Bastianini finished second and Martin third, after a last-gasp overtake, behind winner Pecco Bagnaia, setting up a Sunday title-decider.

Martin has a 19-point leading ahead of the grand prix after surviving his tangle with Bastianini.

“Usually it takes Enea until Lap 10 to get going! He was immediately fiery from the start,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty said.

“The moves into Turn 1 - he’s got the room and he sends it down the inside. Then begins to squeeze him off, a bit.”

Laverty analysed their most contentious battle: “Next time around, Enea is down the inside. Look at how he squeezes him. There was almost contact.

“Very, very close racing - but clean. It was on the wire.”

Laverty noted: “He touches against his boot.”

Sylvain Guintoli replied: “Yes, they had contact.

“Enea was actually stronger in the braking zone. Jorge had trouble there. Bastianini was very aggressive.

“This is the Bastianini we want to see, the Bastianini who could have won championships on a Ducati.

“Bastianini was fighting for third in the championship against Marc Marquez, and for his teammate as well.”

Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi told TNT Sports about Bastianini: “Finally, he made a good start!

“He wants third place in the championship. He did a fantastic race.

“Finally, on the last lap when the rear tyre consumption was tough…”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

