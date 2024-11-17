MotoGP’s top non-Ducati rider beats 2025 teammate but admits “we wanted more”

Brad Binder’s brilliant ride in Barcelona ensured he ended 2024 as MotoGP’s top non-Ducati rider.

The factory KTM rider secured fifth-placed in the championship, behind Ducati quartet Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini.

Perhaps crucially, Binder edged fellow KTM rider Pedro Acosta in the final grand prix in the battle for fifth in the standings.

Acosta will graduate from Tech3 to the factory team in 2025 but Binder, at least, has laid down an early marker.

But he joked: “To be honest, it was for a world title, it’d be a different story!

“Fifth is cool. I wanted more.

“I’ve finished sixth a couple of times, fourth once, now fifth once. I seem to be hovering in this area.

“It would be nice to go forward from here…”

While the standings prove that KTM are established as Ducati’s nearest contenders, they have endured a disappointing year.

It was Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales who became the only non-Ducati rider to win a Sunday race.

Binder reflected: “It’s safe to say that it’s been an adventure. We all expected more.

“Myself and KTM, we all wanted more this season.

“Unfortunately it has been more tricky than anticipated.

“We gave our all regardless, whether we finished 10th or got near a podium.

“I am happy with the effort put in.

“This isn’t our place where we’ll stay. We will go forwards from here.”

Binder charged from 18th on the grid to finish eighth in the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP. Acosta could only manage 10th.

“Overall, I had a pretty good Sunday, to be honest,” Binder said.

“The guys made some fine-tuning from yesterday and the bike worked really well. I was super happy.

“In the race, I tried my best not to abuse my rear tyre. It left me with some rear tyre at the end.

“It was good to have a comeback from 18th to eighth, it was quite an adventure.

“I was super happy to make it to the end with the tyre, that was the big thing today.

“I was preparing the exits to pick it up, and not spin the tyre. That was my goal for today, to make time on the brakes then pick it up as soon as possible.

“It’s cool to finish fifth in the championship. Considering what a crazy year we’ve had, it’s awesome.”