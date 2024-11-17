EXCLUSIVE: Details about Marc Marquez’s colours and branding for postseason test

Details have emerged about the colours and branding of Marc Marquez’s factory Ducati at Tuesday’s postseason MotoGP test.

One year on from making his Ducati debut at the post-2024 season test in Valencia with the Gresini team, Marquez will step into the factory team garage this Tuesday.

Crash.net understands that Marquez will ride in factory colours on Tuesday, but there will be no branding on either his bike or his leathers aside from the Michelin logo and any other neutral sponsor decals.

Marquez is currently a Red Bull athlete, while the factory Ducati team has a partnership with Monster Energy.

There are also other sponsor clashes, such as Marquez’s association with Samsung relative to Ducati’s title partnership with Lenovo.

It is unclear at this stage what will happen with Marquez’s personal sponsors, not least Red Bull, who have been important allies to him during the tough early years of his injury recovery following his 2020 arm break at that year’s Spanish GP.

In last year’s Valencia test with Gresini, Marquez rode a GP23 not in team colours and with only his personal sponsors on his leathers.

Marquez’s first test on the Ducati last year caused a major stir, with his first outing with the factory team set to be one of the key talking points this week.

But Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi has moved to downplay expectations of what Marquez might do on the bike.

“We do not expect anything else but working and trying to work together, [getting to] know each other,” Tardozzi told Crash.net.

“Tuesday you will win nothing. You have just to work. Whoever will be first on Tuesday night will not be the champion next year.”

Marquez signed a two-year deal with Ducati to race alongside double world champion Francesco Bagnaia back in the summer, after rejecting an offer to ride a works GP25 at Pramac.

This powerplay ultimately led to Jorge Martin signing for Aprilia, with the Spaniard now going to the Italian marque as the reigning world champion.

Marquez has ridden the GP23 all season with Gresini and has managed to win three grands prix on it.

But on Tuesday at Barcelona he will sample Ducati’s GP24 which won the championship this year and the prototype GP25 for the first time.