EXCLUSIVE: Chantra outlines his target as a MotoGP Rookie

After six years competing in Moto2, with sixth in 2023 being his best season, Somkiat Chantra would step-up into MotoGP with LCR Honda for 2025 season, replacing Takaaki Nakagami who will step aside into testing role in HRC.

Chantra would make a history as a first MotoGP rider from Thailand, and he would have his premier class debut on his home Grand Prix in Buriram in February next year.

Talking to Crash.net during the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend at Mandalika, Chantra expressing his happiness for stepping up into MotoGP class.

"Yeah, for sure I feel really good. First Thai rider also in MotoGP class, also [home race] my first race in MotoGP Class next year, I was really, really happy. Also my family really, really happy, also all the kids, the rider in Thailand, Honda Thailand also happy I got to MotoGP Class," Chantra said with a big grin on his face.

"I want to have like a top 10, or maybe less"

Chantra is one of three rookie that would moved from Moto2 to MotoGP next season - besides Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) and Moto2 2024 champion Ai Ogura (Trackhouse Aprilia).

Compared to Aldeguer and Ogura, Chantra faced an uphill battle in his rookie season given he would ride Honda RC213V, one of the weakest bike in the grid this season.

Despite the situation, the Thai rider hoping that he could scored some points in his MotoGP debut season, or maybe top-10 finish.

"Yeah, for sure it’s difficult because we see Honda quite struggling a lot in these two years. If I go out maybe I can do something for the team and maybe, maybe we can be improved.

"Next year is my first year [in MotoGP] and for sure my first point [target] is to have the point. If I can, I want to have like a top 10, or maybe less, or some points. I will try to do my best and my maximum. It's not easy because we have a lot of fast riders in MotoGP and it's quite tough."

Chantra would ride RCV for the first time at the post-season test tomorrow, where he will started his adaptation from Moto2 to MotoGP bike.

Explaining his preparation from Moto2 to MotoGP, Chantra outlined the electronics as one of the main thing he will learn. Also, he was keen to change his mindset to help his adaptation to MotoGP bike.

"Moto2 to MotoGP is a big difference, different class, the speed is more in MotoGP, electronics also more in MotoGP. When I have the test I have to run this a lot, and try to run very fast because the first race also started in Buriram, in Thai. I try to run very fast and try to be good," Chantra explain how he will adapt to MotoGP bike.

"And also my mentality now is already good, I try to make everything clear. Going with a new thing in the next season is a big, big thing in the next year. But try to do the best."

"But at the beginning of next year..."

Chantra would share the LCR garage with Johann Zarco, who would serve his second year with the team.

The Frenchman have a wealth of experience in MotoGP, having ride for Yamaha, KTM, Honda and Ducati during his years on the premier class.

Chantra hoping he could use Zarco experience to his benefit in MotoGP, even though it would be hard at the beginning.

The 25 years-old also would have new HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro and Nakagami - as a point of reference next year.

"In the beginning, if you have helped each other like a team-mate and you don’t know him for a long time. Like yeah, he was always big class [MotoGP] and I was the second class [Moto2]. Sometimes we talk but not like really close.

"But at the beginning of next year, I'm quite sure it would be difficult to say or ask anything because I am the new rider, and maybe day by day we’re becoming close to him and I can ask what can I do or what can I try.

"And also next year we will have Aleix Espargaro and Taka [Takaaki Nakagami] as test riders, it's nice to see. These two I was not really close but I can talk about anything, I can ask about the new parts or the new things, and what can I do in MotoGP Class."