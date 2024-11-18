Marc Marquez makes first visit into official Ducati garage

Marc Marquez has taken his first steps into the official Ducati garage.

Marquez was first brought into the factory environment on Sunday night, after the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP, by members of his Gresini team.

But on Monday he paid a further visit to the garage which he will call home in 2025.

Marquez is swapping the Gresini satellite team for the factory Ducati team next season.

He earned the promotion above Jorge Martin, who went on to become 2024 MotoGP champion for the Pramac team. Martin has since signed for Aprilia in 2025.

Marquez will wear red for the first time on Tuesday at the postseason test.

He is set to ride a bike in factory colours but without any major sponsorship or branding.

It will be another major step for Marquez who quit Honda a year ago to jump onto a Ducati.

He has returned to race-winning ways this season riding a GP23, and established himself as the fastest of the riders on the year-old bike.

Next year he will profit from a GP25, the official Ducati. He will have the same machinery as Pecco Bagnaia (and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio).

The atmosphere in the Ducati garage appeared jovial on Sunday and Monday when a smiling Marquez made his first appearance.

But whether tension will arise next season when he and teammate Bagnaia are fighting over the same prize remains to be seen.

Ducati admitted they made a “hard decision” to let champion Martin go in favour of bringing in Marquez.

