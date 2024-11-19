Jack Miller: Cal Crutchlow “a bad person to talk to” about 2025 Yamaha MotoGP switch

Cal Crutchlow is not the right person to speak to for advice on adapting to the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, according to in-bound Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller.

Crutchlow, who retired from full-time MotoGP racing at the end of the 2020 season, has been Yamaha’s official MotoGP test rider since 2021.

Miller, whose first season in MotoGP was as teammate to Crutchlow at the LCR Honda team in 2015, said that Crutchlow’s feedback about the characteristics of the YZR-M1 is not to be entirely trusted.

“Cal [Crutchlow] is a bad person to talk to because if you know Cal you know the fact that he loves to exaggerate sometimes, whether it be good or bad,” Miller said following last weekend’s Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

“I’ve been touching base with Fabio [Quartararo] and Alex [Rins] and those boys, but of course Cal’s got a great experience on the M1.

“You take what he says with a grain of salt. I think it’s better to ask Lucy [Crutchlow, Cal Crutchlow’s wife] what he thinks of the Yamaha, because I think she’s the only one he gives the full truth to.”

Miller will make his return to Pramac on Tuesday (19 November), two days after the Italian team’s 2024 rider Jorge Martin became the first ‘Independent’ rider to win the World Championship in the four-stroke era of the premier class.

“Massive congratulations to those guys,” Miller said. “It’s a credit to Paolo [Campinoti] and the whole team there, for an independent team to win the championship is incredible.

“It just shows the strength of the field in 2024 in MotoGP.

“So, a massive hats off to Jorge [Martin], he rode a fantastic championship, and a massive hats off to Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] as well — 11 [race wins], that’s no small feat.

“I’m looking forward to 2025 already. Obviously, not looking forward to having these animals racing against me, but hopefully we can try to challenge those boys.”