Jack Miller: Cal Crutchlow “a bad person to talk to” about 2025 Yamaha MotoGP switch

“If you know Cal you know the fact that he loves to exaggerate sometimes…”

Cal Crutchlow
Cal Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow is not the right person to speak to for advice on adapting to the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike, according to in-bound Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller.

Crutchlow, who retired from full-time MotoGP racing at the end of the 2020 season, has been Yamaha’s official MotoGP test rider since 2021.

Miller, whose first season in MotoGP was as teammate to Crutchlow at the LCR Honda team in 2015, said that Crutchlow’s feedback about the characteristics of the YZR-M1 is not to be entirely trusted.

“Cal [Crutchlow] is a bad person to talk to because if you know Cal you know the fact that he loves to exaggerate sometimes, whether it be good or bad,” Miller said following last weekend’s Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona.

“I’ve been touching base with Fabio [Quartararo] and Alex [Rins] and those boys, but of course Cal’s got a great experience on the M1.

“You take what he says with a grain of salt. I think it’s better to ask Lucy [Crutchlow, Cal Crutchlow’s wife] what he thinks of the Yamaha, because I think she’s the only one he gives the full truth to.”

Miller will make his return to Pramac on Tuesday (19 November), two days after the Italian team’s 2024 rider Jorge Martin became the first ‘Independent’ rider to win the World Championship in the four-stroke era of the premier class.

“Massive congratulations to those guys,” Miller said. “It’s a credit to Paolo [Campinoti] and the whole team there, for an independent team to win the championship is incredible.

“It just shows the strength of the field in 2024 in MotoGP.

“So, a massive hats off to Jorge [Martin], he rode a fantastic championship, and a massive hats off to Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] as well — 11 [race wins], that’s no small feat.

“I’m looking forward to 2025 already. Obviously, not looking forward to having these animals racing against me, but hopefully we can try to challenge those boys.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1m ago
Marc Marquez's first feedback after testing the factory Ducati
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
22m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “It feels good to see your name on top”
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
43m ago
Two-way F1-style radios tested in MotoGP on Tuesday at Barcelona
Michele Pirro
Michele Pirro
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Tech analysis: Jorge Martin tests multiple Aprilia fairings
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

More News

F1
News
2h ago
F1 title permutations: How Max Verstappen can hit jackpot in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Revealed: Aprilia reaction to Jorge Martin’s first crash
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton an “anomaly” in “group of villains” as Max Verstappen comparison made
Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio issues concerning injury update for 2025
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP
4h ago
MotoGP Barcelona Test as it happened
Jack Miller
Jack Miller