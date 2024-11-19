How to watch today's MotoGP postseason test live

The MotoGP postseason test in Barcelona is today. Here is the schedule, how to watch, and how to follow updates.

MotoGP riders will switch to their new bikes and new teams ahead of 2025 on Tuesday in Barcelona.

Marc Marquez will wear the factory Ducati's red for the first time.

Jack Miller rides a Yamaha, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini move to KTM, plus plenty more.

The first glimpses of the 2025 machinery will arrive today.

Barcelona test schedule (UK time)

9am-4pm - Track time

How to watch Barcelona test

Live coverage of the postseason Barcelona test is available on MotoGP's Video Pass.

This will include live coverage of the bikes on track plus interviews with riders and team bosses.

Simon Crafar will deliver his insight on the new technology on display at 1pm on MotoGP's social channels.

Crash.net will bring you lap-by-lap updates through a live blog all day, plus the first reaction as Marquez tries the '25 Ducati.

All the rider reaction from the postseason test will be on Crash.net.