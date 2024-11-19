Revealed: Aprilia reaction to Jorge Martin’s first crash

Jorge Martin has got his first crash on an Aprilia out of the way.

The new MotoGP champion swapped Pramac Ducati for the factory Aprilia garage at Tuesday’s postseason test.

His debut on his 2025 bike featured a crash at Barcelona’s particularly tricky Turn 5, which later also caught out Enea Bastianini riding a KTM for the first time.

Dorna broadcaster Jack Appleyard said from inside the paddock: “Jorge and Marco Bezzecchi won’t be speaking to the media at the end of the day, due to their contract with Ducati still being in place.

“I was chatting to a couple of guys from Aprilia, just to get an understanding of what happened with that crash.

“Basically, he was going too slow!

“There was also a lack of understanding in where the front feel is, when you’ve got the aero effect of a rider in front.

“So, still a couple of things obviously to work on.

“The good news is that the bike came in, there was hardly any damage whatsoever.

“A couple of scrapes and scratches on the left-hand side, and that was it.

“A quick polish, and he was ready to go again.”

Martin was unhurt from his crash and immediately set off again.