Pecco Bagnaia: “Marc Marquez and I share a very similar feel” for GP25

"My feedback and Pecco’s were very similar"

Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez

Francesco Bagnaia insists he and Marc Marquez have already discussed their feedback for the 2025 Ducati.

Bagnaia was joined in the official  Ducati garage by his new teammate Marquez for the first time this week at the postseason test.

While their relationship will come under scrutiny, as two former champions eager to win again, for now they are commonly united to develop the very best GP25.

“It was a positive day,” Bagnaia said about the test.

“The new bike is already performing well and shows great potential.

“Of course, the team and engineers will continue refining it over the winter, as there are still areas that need improvement.

“For instance, in terms of braking, the GP24 remains the benchmark. The engine is very powerful, and I’m happy with it, as well as the chassis - we’re definitely heading in the right direction.

“Marc and I had plenty of discussions to compare our feedback, and although we have different riding styles, we were fortunate to share a very similar feel for the bike.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how the test went.”

Marquez added: “It was good to get back to work as a factory rider.

“In factory teams, testing is always a little different - you have to try a lot of things and be as precise as possible with your feedback.

“We mainly focused on the development of the GP25, trying to determine what was better and what was worse compared to the bike I rode this year.

“At the end, we also made a comparison with the GP24. Some aspects still need improvement, as it’s not easy to show up at the track with a new bike and already be at the level of the one that raced last year.

“The good thing is that both my feedback and Pecco’s were very similar, which will help simplify the engineers’ work at home over the winter.

“Overall, the balance is positive, and I’m happy.”

Marquez is stepping from year-old machinery at Gresini to the latest Ducati in 2025.

He will have identical machinery to Bagnaia after a year of battling with an older version of the bike.

Marquez and Bagnaia will next test the GP25 next year at the Sepang shakedown.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
One outgoing MotoGP boss “a huge loss” to up-and-coming team
Wilco Zeelenberg
Wilco Zeelenberg
F1
News
2h ago
A ditched F1 driver set to sign new deal for Mercedes role
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jack Miller advises KTM of the top problem to fix for 2025
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
WSBK
News
4h ago
Danilo Petrucci to enter 2025 Dakar Rally - but not on a bike!
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
F1
News
4h ago
Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

More News

BSB
News
4h ago
My grandmother was an Isle of Man TT legend, now I’m making history too
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
Jamie Hanks-Elliott
MotoGP
News
5h ago
‘Max Biaggi set records, Valentino Rossi was p**** off, unable to test the M1’
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
Feature
6h ago
F1 Las Vegas GP driver ratings: George Russell proves he can be Mercedes' team leader
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
6h ago
How Max Verstappen kept focus on-track amid ‘messy’ Red Bull politics
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
7h ago
Explained: Pit stop mishap for F1 driver who had no mechanics
Alpine
Alpine