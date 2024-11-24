Pecco Bagnaia: “Marc Marquez and I share a very similar feel” for GP25

Francesco Bagnaia insists he and Marc Marquez have already discussed their feedback for the 2025 Ducati.

Bagnaia was joined in the official Ducati garage by his new teammate Marquez for the first time this week at the postseason test.

While their relationship will come under scrutiny, as two former champions eager to win again, for now they are commonly united to develop the very best GP25.

“It was a positive day,” Bagnaia said about the test.

“The new bike is already performing well and shows great potential.

“Of course, the team and engineers will continue refining it over the winter, as there are still areas that need improvement.

“For instance, in terms of braking, the GP24 remains the benchmark. The engine is very powerful, and I’m happy with it, as well as the chassis - we’re definitely heading in the right direction.

“Marc and I had plenty of discussions to compare our feedback, and although we have different riding styles, we were fortunate to share a very similar feel for the bike.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how the test went.”

Marquez added: “It was good to get back to work as a factory rider.

“In factory teams, testing is always a little different - you have to try a lot of things and be as precise as possible with your feedback.

“We mainly focused on the development of the GP25, trying to determine what was better and what was worse compared to the bike I rode this year.

“At the end, we also made a comparison with the GP24. Some aspects still need improvement, as it’s not easy to show up at the track with a new bike and already be at the level of the one that raced last year.

“The good thing is that both my feedback and Pecco’s were very similar, which will help simplify the engineers’ work at home over the winter.

“Overall, the balance is positive, and I’m happy.”

Marquez is stepping from year-old machinery at Gresini to the latest Ducati in 2025.

He will have identical machinery to Bagnaia after a year of battling with an older version of the bike.

Marquez and Bagnaia will next test the GP25 next year at the Sepang shakedown.