Provisional 2025 MotoGP World Championship entry list
The provisional entry list for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship is as follows.
The official provisional entry list for next year's MotoGP World Championship contains no surprises in terms of the 22 riders, which have already been announced.
However, it does confirm that Pedro Acosta will switch from the #31 to #37 for his move to Red Bull KTM. Acosta's previous race number becoming available due to the departure of former team-mate Augusto Fernandez.
New world champion Jorge Martin continues to be listed with #89, although a final decision on whether to run the #1 plate at Aprilia is yet to be made.
Honda’s factory team is yet to announce a replacement for Repsol and is listed only as ‘Honda HRC' while Pramac is retaining title sponsor Prima for its new Yamaha era...
|2025 Provisional MotoGP World Championship entry list
|No.
|Name
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|CASTROL Honda LCR
|Honda
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC
|Honda
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|33
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda LCR
|Honda
|36
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC
|Honda
|37
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|42
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|Yamaha
|43
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|73
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Racing MotoGP
|Ducati
|79
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|Aprilia
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha
|89
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia
|93
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati