Provisional 2025 MotoGP World Championship entry list

The provisional entry list for the 2025 MotoGP World Championship is as follows.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test

The official provisional entry list for next year's MotoGP World Championship contains no surprises in terms of the 22 riders, which have already been announced.

However, it does confirm that Pedro Acosta will switch from the #31 to #37 for his move to Red Bull KTM. Acosta's previous race number becoming available due to the departure of former team-mate Augusto Fernandez.

New world champion Jorge Martin continues to be listed with #89, although a final decision on whether to run the #1 plate at Aprilia is yet to be made.

Honda’s factory team is yet to announce a replacement for Repsol and is listed only as ‘Honda HRC' while Pramac is retaining title sponsor Prima for its new Yamaha era...

2025 Provisional MotoGP World Championship entry list
No.NameNatTeamBike
5Johann ZarcoFRACASTROL Honda LCRHonda
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRCHonda
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM
20Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP TeamYamaha
21Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46 Racing TeamDucati
23Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM
25Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse MotoGP TeamAprilia
33Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM
35Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda LCRHonda
36Joan MirSPAHonda HRCHonda
37Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM
42Alex RinsSPAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGP TeamYamaha
43Jack MillerAUSPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha
49Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46 Racing TeamDucati
54Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Racing MotoGPDucati
63Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati
72Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia
73Alex MarquezSPAGresini Racing MotoGPDucati
79Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse MotoGP TeamAprilia
88Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha
89Jorge MartinSPAAprilia RacingAprilia
93Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo TeamDucati
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
28m ago
Pecco Bagnaia has “8 or 10 years” in MotoGP, targets Marc Marquez-like rebound
Marquez, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aprilia prod back at Ducati after ‘buy the #1’ jibe
Aprilia
Aprilia
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira gives first impressions of “very different” Pramac Yamaha
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow as F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix looms
Lewis Hamilton on track for Mercedes in Mexico
Lewis Hamilton on track for Mercedes in Mexico
F1
News
3h ago
McLaren lack of support for Lando Norris theory disputed: ‘They haven’t hampered him’
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

RR
News
3h ago
“Battered” Isle of Man TT rider set for 2025 return after “strange tank slapper”
Davo Johnson
Davo Johnson
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“We're in front of you!” Marc Marquez explains Gresini middle finger joke
Marc Marquez middle finger @MotoGP.com
Marc Marquez middle finger @MotoGP.com
Moto3
News
5h ago
Provisional 2025 Moto3 World Championship entry list
Moto3 start, 2024 Australian GP
Moto3 start, 2024 Australian GP
F1
News
5h ago
F1 reserve driver vacancy opens to work under Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Moto2
News
5h ago
Provisional 2025 Moto2 World Championship entry list
Moto2 race start
Moto2 race start