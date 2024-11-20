Provisional 2025 MotoGP World Championship entry list

The official provisional entry list for next year's MotoGP World Championship contains no surprises in terms of the 22 riders, which have already been announced.

However, it does confirm that Pedro Acosta will switch from the #31 to #37 for his move to Red Bull KTM. Acosta's previous race number becoming available due to the departure of former team-mate Augusto Fernandez.

New world champion Jorge Martin continues to be listed with #89, although a final decision on whether to run the #1 plate at Aprilia is yet to be made.

Honda’s factory team is yet to announce a replacement for Repsol and is listed only as ‘Honda HRC' while Pramac is retaining title sponsor Prima for its new Yamaha era...