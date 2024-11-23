One MotoGP veteran quietly retired from racing

“The circle is closing.”

Stefan Bradl
Stefan Bradl

One respected rider quietly called a halt to his MotoGP career which had spanned 12 years.

Stefan Bradl has raced in MotoGP for the last time, he insists, after competing last weekend at the season-ending Barcelona round.

Bradl is a Honda stalwart whose first premier class race was in 2012.

He will continue as a test rider for HRC, the role he has valiantly filled for years, but next season will be joined in the test team by Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.

“This is my last wildcard here,” Bradl said last weekend in Barcelona.

“I am sure that, for the future, they will choose Aleix and Taka.

“I am fine with that, I’ve told them I am fine. They have more speed.

“We will do six wildcards next season, done by Aleix and Taka.”

Bradl continued: “I came here with these thoughts. I communicated it to HRC. I am happy with it.

“I’ve been here a long time. It’s okay. Nineteen years ago I did my first wildcard.

“The circle is closing.”

Bradl welcomes extra test riders

Bradl finished 22nd in Barcelona, although was focusing more on much-needed development of the Honda.

After his last race, he confirmed: “It’s my time to retire as a full-time rider.

“I am happy to be in a good position to still be able to do MotoGP riding in tests.

“Honda has three test riders now, which is great. It’s necessary for the development that we need to do.

“I am happy to share all my experience, my knowledge, with HRC and the other riders.

“As a test rider, I need to do things that normally aren’t easy during a race weekend. From a rider point of view, it’s challenging.

“I know how the people work, how the company works, and they can have success. They are the most successful manufacturer in this sport.

“They have the knowledge and passion to come back.

“It will be faster next year. And they already have one eye on the new rules, the new engine specification.”

Bradl welcomed the addition of Espargaro and Nakagami to Honda’s test team.

“It’s good for me. I had a lot of things to do, it was a massive load on my shoulders,” he said.

“I was happy because they trusted me. But now, having Aleix and Taka is nice because we need more. More people to get the work done.”

Bradl’s best finish in a MotoGP season was seventh in 2013. His only podium came in America in the same season.

Notably, he replaced Marc Marquez in 2020 when he suffered his serious injury.

His work will continue behind-the-scenes developing the Honda.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

