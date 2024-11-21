Pedro Acosta: “Sometimes the bike becomes a little bit crazy”

Pedro Acosta’s first day as a factory MotoGP rider saw the 2024 rookie focus on trying to ‘calm’ his KTM.

The most visible developments were aerodynamic, with the five-time podium finisher fitting a series of different fairings to his RC16, one extreme version featuring a very small screen (below).

Pedro Acosta, Barcelona MotoGP Test

“I tried like 4-5 different fairings,” Acosta confirmed. “Brad [Binder] was more focused on the electronic side. I'm happy because we arrived at some conclusions that is not always easy with the aero side.

“We tried many things, and then when I made the back checked them with my [standard] fairings, it was positive.

“[The bike is] a little bit more calm, which is important. At the end our bike is shaking a lot as you see on TV, and this is not easy for traction or for anything.”

Pedro Acosta, Barcelona MotoGP Test

Acosta was fastest in the early stages of the day, before being pushed down to ninth place (+0.768s). New team-mate Brad Binder was the fastest KTM in sixth (+0.705s).

“We were not trying anything about rear grip,” Acosta continued.

“It was more the front, because we are wheelying a lot and the bike is like shaking a lot, the handlebars. And sometimes the bike becomes a little bit crazy.

“Also about the electronic side. We were more focused on that.”

Acosta’s next outing will be at Sepang in February. What does he hope to find in Malaysia?

“More power, more turning, I want a bike more calm, I want more grip, I want everything maybe!” he replied.

“But if we improve about traction and make it a little bit more calm, I will be happy.”