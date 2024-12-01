The next big MotoGP hotshot is up for grabs in 2026

MotoGP’s next starlet could be at the centre of a tug-of-war between manufacturers.

David Alonso will step from winning Moto3 into Moto2 in 2025 but the premier class could also be very close.

He insists that a contractual clause would allow him to move into MotoGP in 2026, if he wins the Moto2 title at the first time.

“Yes. If so, I don't see it as very realistic, but yes, there is the option, yes,” Alonso told Marca.

“My contract is with Aspar. I don't know. It would have to happen.

“It's true that Moto2 is a category where, like a guy like Johann Zarco, even if you win and repeat and stay, it’s not a bad category to do it.

“Because it depends a little more on you, in terms of pace.

“And it's a bit of the style, it's a good school for MotoGP in terms of riding.

“I mean, it doesn't hurt you [to stay longer].

“So, it is a category where staying one more year of your plans is not a problem either.”

If Alonso takes Moto2 by storm, he could find offers from MotoGP’s top manufacturers who will all be desperate to agree terms with a potential superstar.

This season, he beat Valentino Rossi’s tally of race wins in the Moto3 class.

Alonso knows that the big guns in MotoGP will be watching his progress in 2025.

“Well, very grateful that they are interested and it means that things are going well,” he said.

“That also allows you to understand that we are on a path, but that we have to keep working because if not...

“We didn't even get there and we still have to [keep chipping away]. We have to keep there always trying to improve, now see what this new category is like. Grateful but we continue to work.”

Alonso described his riding style.

“My reference is Marc Marquez, but [in terms of] riding, maybe a bit like Pedro Acosta,” he said.

“I don't know, because I'm like a rider like that, [good on the brakes], who likes to do V-curves and I'm not so much into cornering. I try to be as complete as possible, but yes, maybe in Acosta style.”