Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”

"I think it's difficult to make a good step like from 23-24"

Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test

In words that will further raise the spirits of the satellite Ducati MotoGP riders, factory test rider Michele Pirro says the GP24 and new GP25 are currently “very close” in performance.

But he also warned that Ducati will be pushing to improve the new prototype by the next official test, at Sepang in Malaysia next February.

Alex Marquez took the GP24 to the top of the Barcelona MotoGP Test timesheets during his debut with the bike, in the post-race test.

Factory Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez were third and fourth fastest on the prototype GP25.

Pirro, who stepped back to a GP23 as a replacement rider at VR46 during the season ending race weekend, was also on track to put laps on the new machine.

“It's interesting to switch to bike 23-25 and not test the bike 24. But anyway, it's [the GP25] is a good improvement from the 2023 bike,” Pirro said.

“The 25 and 24 is very close. It's maybe one step forward in one part, one other step, we lose the time in another part.

“I hope in these two months it’s possible to improve [the 25] a little bit more and make one step forward in the Sepang test.

“But I think it's difficult to make a good step like from 23-24. This is a good challenge, interesting challenge, but it's not simple!”

A Ducati test rider since 2013, Pirro has been with the factory from its lowest ebb to winning the MotoGP title for the past three years.

“I’m happy because the last three years the Ducati won the championship. But it's difficult to improve sometime on this level, especially the level of this year,” Pirro said.

“It's not simple. But we will see. It's important to continue to win. There will be two riders less [on Ducatis] than this year next year, but there are two champions in the factory team. Also Fabio di Giannantonio with the 25 bike.

“I hope next year, the Ducatis stay at the top level.”

di Giannantonio’s shoulder surgery means he won’t get to make his GP25 debut until Sepang in February.

Meanwhile, Ducati’s A concession ranking means Pirro is unable to make any wild-card appearances until at least the next concession review in mid-2025.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer
General Motors
General Motors
F1
News
9h ago
Mario Andretti role revealed as General Motors/Cadillac agree deal to enter F1
Mario Andretti
Mario Andretti
F1
News
10h ago
Deal agreed for General Motors/Cadillac to become F1's 11th team
General Motors
General Motors
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Ex-grand prix rider walks barefoot for six years to Pakistan to find God
Axel Pons
Axel Pons
WSBK
News
12h ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea

More News

MotoGP
News
12h ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
12h ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
F1
News
13h ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
MotoGP
News
13h ago
Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
13h ago
“When Marc Marquez said ‘I like the bike’... for me it was a relief!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez