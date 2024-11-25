Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”

In words that will further raise the spirits of the satellite Ducati MotoGP riders, factory test rider Michele Pirro says the GP24 and new GP25 are currently “very close” in performance.

But he also warned that Ducati will be pushing to improve the new prototype by the next official test, at Sepang in Malaysia next February.

Alex Marquez took the GP24 to the top of the Barcelona MotoGP Test timesheets during his debut with the bike, in the post-race test.

Factory Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez were third and fourth fastest on the prototype GP25.

Pirro, who stepped back to a GP23 as a replacement rider at VR46 during the season ending race weekend, was also on track to put laps on the new machine.

“It's interesting to switch to bike 23-25 and not test the bike 24. But anyway, it's [the GP25] is a good improvement from the 2023 bike,” Pirro said.

“The 25 and 24 is very close. It's maybe one step forward in one part, one other step, we lose the time in another part.

“I hope in these two months it’s possible to improve [the 25] a little bit more and make one step forward in the Sepang test.

“But I think it's difficult to make a good step like from 23-24. This is a good challenge, interesting challenge, but it's not simple!”

A Ducati test rider since 2013, Pirro has been with the factory from its lowest ebb to winning the MotoGP title for the past three years.

“I’m happy because the last three years the Ducati won the championship. But it's difficult to improve sometime on this level, especially the level of this year,” Pirro said.

“It's not simple. But we will see. It's important to continue to win. There will be two riders less [on Ducatis] than this year next year, but there are two champions in the factory team. Also Fabio di Giannantonio with the 25 bike.

“I hope next year, the Ducatis stay at the top level.”

di Giannantonio’s shoulder surgery means he won’t get to make his GP25 debut until Sepang in February.

Meanwhile, Ducati’s A concession ranking means Pirro is unable to make any wild-card appearances until at least the next concession review in mid-2025.

