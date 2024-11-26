Ducati: MotoGP 2024 a ‘triumph of the “Ducati System”, inspired by Galileo’

It’s too early to say if 2024 was the peak of Ducati’s MotoGP dominance, but it’ll certainly be tough to beat.

A clean sweep of the title top four, victories in 19 of the 20 grands prix and 14 all-Ducati podiums are just some of the statistics.

But in terms of an individual race, the most impressive was surely the Buriram Sprint, where the eight Ducatis filled the top eight places.

That won’t happen again, at least in the foreseeable future, with Ducati dropping from eight to six bikes next season (and four to three factory-spec machines).

“The dominance expressed by Ducati with its bikes, its riders and its technicians in the 2024 MotoGP season will remain forever in the hearts of fans of this sport,” said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.

“I am very happy for Jorge [Martin], an incredibly talented rider who grew up with Ducati and together with us realised the dream he had since he was a child.”

After waiting 15 years since Casey Stoner in 2007 to win a second MotoGP riders’ title, Ducati has won three in a row with Francesco Bagnaia (2022, 2023) and now Jorge Martin.



Domenicali hailed the ‘Ducati system’ for this year’s success:

“After the crazy joy of 2022 and the ‘victory of awareness’ of 2023, today we want to celebrate the triumph of a system: the “Ducati System”.

“A system inspired by the teachings of Galileo Galilei, the inventor of the scientific method and modern science.

“A system that has led us to be the best in track-racing competitions, and which we also apply in the research, design and development of our products, proudly bringing Made in Italy engineering all over the world.

“I would like to congratulate all the Ducati riders: certainly the World Champion Jorge Martín, but obviously also Pecco, who never gave up until the very end, and then Marc and Enea, who contributed to a record-breaking MotoGP season for our Company.

“In particular, the top 4 in the overall standings expressed a technical level and a harmony with the Desmosedici GP that was at the limits of imagination.

“In this scenario, Jorge and Pecco made even more of a difference by staging a duel for the title that was even more balanced than last year.

“Pecco won more, but Jorge was more tenacious and in the end he is rightly the Champion.”

Martin’s title victory means that Ducati will lose its #1 plate to Aprilia, having picked Marquez over Martin to partner Bagnaia at the factory team next year.

That decision also contributed to Pramac leaving Ducati for Yamaha in 2025.

Domenicali took a romantic view of the split: “The world title won by Jorge is a beautiful demonstration that love stories can end with a wonderful finale and I struggle to think of a better way to celebrate the work done in recent years with Jorge and with Pramac Racing, which I would like to thank especially in the person of Paolo Campinoti.

“Thanks to all the people at Ducati and Ducati Corse who made all this possible, being a Ducatista is increasingly a source of pride.”