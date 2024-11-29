Valencia relief receives five-figure sum from iconic MotoGP track

The Assen circuit will donate €50,000 to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit to help pay for machinery damaged by the deadly flooding which struck Valencia.

The Valencia region was severely affected by devastating flooding at the end of October which has so far killed over 219 people and caused widespread destruction to infrastructure.

The flooding ultimately led to MotoGP’s Valencia Grand Prix being cancelled, with the race moved to Barcelona and renamed the Solidarity GP as part of the series’ ‘Racing for Valencia’ initiative.

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit itself wasn’t damaged in the flooding, but the access roads and car parks were.

In a statement released by the circuit, it has also revealed that an excavator and a crane were damaged in the flooding.

The Assen circuit will donate money to help replace the damaged machinery, with the new vehicles to carry a tribute to the Dutch TT venue.

Ricardo Tormo’s general manager Nicolas Collado expressed “great gratitude” for how the motorsport community has rallied around Valencia.

Assen’s chairman Arjan Bos added: “We are deeply affected by what has happened in the Valencia region.

“We want to show that the MotoGP community stands in solidarity with each other in times of adversity.

“We wish everyone, not just the people of the circuit in Valencia, all the best in these tough times.”

The Valencia circuit will reopen on 5 December for private testing, with the track to be made accessible via an alternate route while the usual approach roads are repaired.

MotoGP is running a number of auctions to raise money for the Valencia flood relief.

The Aspar team, which is based in Valencia, currently has a Go Fund Me set up which has so far raised €152,944.