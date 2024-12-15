One MotoGP rider silenced his doubters more than any other

Our experts have their say on the rider who made his critics look silly

MotoGP
MotoGP

Many MotoGP riders entered this year with a major point to prove.

Some will be content that they silenced their critics, but others will have more questions hanging over them than ever before.

Among all the drama, one rider issued a firm rebuttal to anybody questioning his ability.

Our writers pointed out the genius who silenced his doubters in 2024...

Peter McLaren: Marc Marquez certainly silenced his own doubts, proving he could win again, being a step ahead of everyone else on the GP23, staying injury-free and securing the factory Ducati seat. 

Marquez himself used the word 'reborn' and couldn’t really have hoped for much more from 2024.

Jordan Moreland: Marc Marquez, for what he achieved on the GP23 in 2024, it was simply brilliant. 

A breath of fresh air to see him enjoying himself at Gresini, the talent/ability is still there for everyone to see and silenced any doubters for sure!

Lewis Duncan: Perhaps the obvious answer, but for all of those who backed Marquez to do big things in 2024, there was a huge chorus who felt the opposite. 

But from the off Marquez was impressive upon his switch to Ducati aboard a GP23 that was a clear step behind the factory bike.

Three grands prix wins and being one of the only ones to regularly challenge Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia in 2024, Marquez really has swept the misery of his last few years with Honda under the rug.

His powerplay in the middle of the year to get into the factory Ducati team showed just how much influence he has in MotoGP still, while his results in 2023 suggest that the Italian manufacturer has backed the right horse - even if it did cost it the eventual world champion.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
17h ago
Exiting KTM boss pinpoints exactly what went wrong this year
KTM
KTM
MotoGP
News
20h ago
Marc Marquez tells Valentino Rossi his true stance on keeping their “fight” alive
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
21h ago
One MotoGP rider silenced his doubters more than any other
MotoGP
MotoGP
F1
News
23h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon “enjoying the challenge” of taking Williams to the top
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
MotoGP
News
15/12/24
Jack Miller: “Disappointed for everybody” after KTM stint
Jack Miller
Jack Miller

More News

F1
News
15/12/24
Lewis Hamilton told he has to “work on” his qualifying pace ahead of Ferrari move
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
14/12/24
Carlos Sainz can feel "hard done by" to be overlooked by two top F1 teams
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
14/12/24
EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Carchedi reacts to not following Marc Marquez to factory team
Carchedi, Marquez
Carchedi, Marquez
MotoGP
News
14/12/24
Dreaded prize of MotoGP 'underachiever of the year' is dished out
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
14/12/24
Liberty Media must overcome fresh issue from EU in takeover of MotoGP
Liberty Media
Liberty Media
© Crash