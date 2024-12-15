One MotoGP rider silenced his doubters more than any other

Many MotoGP riders entered this year with a major point to prove.

Some will be content that they silenced their critics, but others will have more questions hanging over them than ever before.

Among all the drama, one rider issued a firm rebuttal to anybody questioning his ability.

Our writers pointed out the genius who silenced his doubters in 2024...

Peter McLaren: Marc Marquez certainly silenced his own doubts, proving he could win again, being a step ahead of everyone else on the GP23, staying injury-free and securing the factory Ducati seat.

Marquez himself used the word 'reborn' and couldn’t really have hoped for much more from 2024.

Jordan Moreland: Marc Marquez, for what he achieved on the GP23 in 2024, it was simply brilliant.

A breath of fresh air to see him enjoying himself at Gresini, the talent/ability is still there for everyone to see and silenced any doubters for sure!

Lewis Duncan: Perhaps the obvious answer, but for all of those who backed Marquez to do big things in 2024, there was a huge chorus who felt the opposite.

But from the off Marquez was impressive upon his switch to Ducati aboard a GP23 that was a clear step behind the factory bike.

Three grands prix wins and being one of the only ones to regularly challenge Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia in 2024, Marquez really has swept the misery of his last few years with Honda under the rug.

His powerplay in the middle of the year to get into the factory Ducati team showed just how much influence he has in MotoGP still, while his results in 2023 suggest that the Italian manufacturer has backed the right horse - even if it did cost it the eventual world champion.