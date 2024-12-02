Jack Miller admission reveals extent of 2024 KTM woes

“This year has been a struggle…”

Jack Miller admits he last felt good on the KTM MotoGP bike in 2023, blaming the brand's difficulties in adapting to the 2024 rear tyre and slow development.

The Australian enjoyed a solid maiden campaign with KTM in 2023, in which he was able to challenge for the occasional podium and threatened to win the Valencia Grand Prix before crashing.

He came nowhere near matching that form in 2024, as he struggled to 14th in the standings on just 87 points - 130 adrift of fifth-placed team-mate Brad Binder - and managed a best grand prix finish of fifth on only two occasions.

Miller, more than most, struggled with rear vibration on the RC16, with KTM in general struggling to adapt to the 2024 Michelin rear tyre construction.

Asked at the end of this season when he last felt good on the bike, Miller responded: “Last year. Honestly, this year has been a struggle. No hiding that fact.

“I think Valencia last year, leading that last race was a nice feeling, fighting for the podium; sprint podium in Sachsenring; podium and sprint podium at Jerez.

“But yeah definitely this year with the new tyre we’ve struggled to adapt to that.

“Obviously being on the same chassis as we were since Misano last year doesn’t help. So, that’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.”

Miller cited last year’s Spanish GP, in which he was on the podium in both races, as his highlight of his time with KTM but takes pride in the fact that “I never fucking gave up one moment”.

“Yeah, I think so,” he replied when asked Spain 2023 was his KTM highlight. 

“Obviously the freshest one was the fifth-place in Buriram. That was nice to be back fighting for the podium again.

“Ok, it was in wet conditions, but we showed true grit and I think that describes these last two years.

“I never fucking gave up one moment even when I was landing on my head every second weekend, I was trying my best.

“I went to sleep last weekend on Sunday and came back here with nothing to gain from this weekend but still gave it my all every practice.

“So, at the end of the day that’s what I’m here to do, is give it my all every time I hit the track.

“I’m a racer and I want to be competitive. And unfortunately I haven’t met my expectations in the last two years, so I’m disappointed with that.”

Miller returns to Pramac in 2025 for the reigning champion team’s switch to Yamaha machinery. 

