BMW or Suzuki? New MotoGP manufacturers told what they must do to enter

A Dorna boss has explained what the likes of BMW or Suzuki must do to enter the MotoGP grid.

BMW have flirted with the idea of becoming MotoGP’s newest manufacturer, after this year’s stunning success in the World Superbike Championship where Toprak Razgatlioglu won the title.

Suzuki, who shockingly quit MotoGP in 2022, have recently left the door ajar to a comeback.

“I think that the championship is in an incredible moment sportingly,” Dorna sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta told Relevo.

“With more factories it would be better, maybe yes.

“Maybe we don't know, it depends on the performance, the investment, the promotion that that brand does.

“What we are clear about is that the door is open, but it has to be with an agreement with the existing teams because our goal is not to exceed the number of 22 riders and not to exceed the number of 11 teams.

“We have 11 teams, they all have a value and if someone wants to enter they will have to reach an agreement with one of those teams.

“What we have tried to do is to establish a technical regulation so that a new factory can enter, let's say, a reasonable investment and that it will later have an effect on its business, which is what we are trying to do.”

A major change in 2025 will be the reduction in Ducatis on the grid.

Ducati - who have dominated MotoGP for two years - will go from eight bikes to four, and from four factory bikes to three.

Yamaha have recruited the Pramac satellite team from Ducati, so their presence will double from two to four.

“Dorna has always worked, as a philosophy of sporting and technical regulations to achieve equality,” Ezpeleta said.

“This year we are witnessing that there has been that change with Jorge as champion.

“That difference is smaller now than it was years ago. The names have changed, but the real difference is smaller now than before.

“From the point of view of the teams and how many bikes each manufacturer had, the situation of eight Ducatis on track was reached, simply because the private teams, which are teams that compete and want to have the best at the price, the free market, had led to that.

“We have not had to intervene. From the organisational point of view of Dorna and IRTA last year we decided to update the concession system so that it would make more sense today, that is what has been done.”