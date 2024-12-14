EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Carchedi reacts to not following Marc Marquez to factory team

Frankie Carchedi tells us about the end of his working relationship with Marc Marquez

Carchedi, Marquez
Carchedi, Marquez

Marc Marquez will be paired with a new crew chief next season, one of the several fresh aspects he must tackle in the factory Ducati team.

It means a parting of ways with Frankie Carchedi, who has overseen Marquez’s return to winning ways this year inside the Gresini garage.

Carchedi will remain with Gresini and work with Fermin Aldeguer in 2025, while Marquez will link up with Marco Rigamonti in the official Ducati team.

DOWNLOAD PODCAST HERE

“That's how it is,” Carchedi exclusively told Crash.net’s MotoGP podcast.

“I'm a Gresini employee and have a very good relationship with them.

“When Marc came, there was also happiness and sadness with Diggia [leaving].

“You do all the work, at the end of the year, we were arguably the fastest on track [with Diggia] and then you're starting again. And it’ll be exactly the same [with Fermin in 2025].

“But with Fermin, we have two years. So that's a massive positive for me because you can really make progress. It’s like relationships. Everything takes time.

“I'm sure, Santi [Hernandez, Marquez’s Repsol Honda crew chief] at the end didn't even have to speak to Marc, he knew exactly just by looking at him what he wanted to do to the bike. That's how it works.

“I could arguably say the same with Marc by the end.

“Without even taking his helmet off, you only had to look at him and know exactly if it was going well or not.

“It's just a relationship. And the more time, the better you understand each other.”

Marquez had worked tirelessly with Hernandez for years at Repsol Honda, so his change of manufacturer this year also meant a change of crew chief.

Marquez only took one engineer, Javi Ortiz, from Honda to Gresini.

Carchedi had helped Joan Mir win the 2020 MotoGP title at Suzuki and can now call himself the crew chief who helped Marquez with a crucial step in his comeback.

Read More

