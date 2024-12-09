Dorna donates €1 million to MotoGP’s Valencia recovery fund

MotoGP raises €1.6 million for Valencia recovery fund after €1 million donation from Dorna.

Racing for Valencia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Racing for Valencia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP


MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports has donated €1 million to the ‘Racing for Valencia’ recovery fund, raising the final total to €1.6 million.

Following devastating flooding, Dorna, which acted as promoter for the rescheduled season finale at Barcelona, planned to donate money raised from ticket sales.

However, a MotoGP statement on Monday announced:

‘In lieu of simply donating the profit generated by ticket sales as part of the investment made in staging the event, Dorna has decided to increase its contribution in recognition of this collective effort and donate a full €1 million to the funds raised for Valencia.

‘The €1.6 million total from all our MotoGP initiatives will now go towards the recovery of the towns closest to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Cheste and Chiva.

‘They are the communities who would usually receive the positive economic impact of hosting the season finale, and those who host us year on year. Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta visited the two towns as the final donation is announced.’

Other donations include €300,000 raised onsite at the Solidarity Barcelona GP and online by charity auctions, a €100,000 donation from the grand prix teams via IRTA and a €50,000 donation from the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce.

Despite being organised in less than two weeks, 134,848 fans attended the Barcelona season finale. A Sunday crowd of 62,123 saw home star Jorge Martin crowned MotoGP champion for the first time.

The event was named Best GP of 2024 by IRTA in recognition of the work done behind the scenes to put the event together at such short notice.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri pens new deal to return to MotoGP paddock
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2024 Czech WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
‘Birthday’ surgery for Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
Moto2
News
3h ago
Moto2: Jorge Navarro returns with ‘multi-year’ deal
Jorge Navarro, Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix
Jorge Navarro, Catalunya Moto2 Grand Prix
RR
News
3h ago
Isle of Man TT record-breaker “sadly” confirms major U-turn for 2025
Michael Russell
Michael Russell
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Dorna donates €1 million to MotoGP’s Valencia recovery fund
Racing for Valencia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Racing for Valencia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP

More News

F1
Feature
4h ago
Abu Dhabi GP driver ratings: Lando Norris shows he can handle the pressure
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Jack Miller: "We just didn't react in time" - Exclusive
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
4h ago
Nico Rosberg shares his early tip for F1 2025 title - and it’s not Max Verstappen
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg
Moto2
News
5h ago
Moto2 team go to court after bust-up between two owners
Preicanos
Preicanos
F1
News
5h ago
“I’m not done yet” - Valtteri Bottas vows to make F1 return after disappointing exit
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas