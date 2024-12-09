Dorna donates €1 million to MotoGP’s Valencia recovery fund



MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports has donated €1 million to the ‘Racing for Valencia’ recovery fund, raising the final total to €1.6 million.

Following devastating flooding, Dorna, which acted as promoter for the rescheduled season finale at Barcelona, planned to donate money raised from ticket sales.

However, a MotoGP statement on Monday announced:

‘In lieu of simply donating the profit generated by ticket sales as part of the investment made in staging the event, Dorna has decided to increase its contribution in recognition of this collective effort and donate a full €1 million to the funds raised for Valencia.

‘The €1.6 million total from all our MotoGP initiatives will now go towards the recovery of the towns closest to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Cheste and Chiva.

‘They are the communities who would usually receive the positive economic impact of hosting the season finale, and those who host us year on year. Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta visited the two towns as the final donation is announced.’

Other donations include €300,000 raised onsite at the Solidarity Barcelona GP and online by charity auctions, a €100,000 donation from the grand prix teams via IRTA and a €50,000 donation from the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce.

Despite being organised in less than two weeks, 134,848 fans attended the Barcelona season finale. A Sunday crowd of 62,123 saw home star Jorge Martin crowned MotoGP champion for the first time.

The event was named Best GP of 2024 by IRTA in recognition of the work done behind the scenes to put the event together at such short notice.