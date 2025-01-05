Casey Stoner describes MotoGP riders in one word each

Casey Stoner was challenged to sum up his MotoGP rivals with one word only.

Although the two-time MotoGP champion occasionally struggled to limit himself to a single word, his answers still gave a fascinating insight into how he views past and present riders…

Fabio Quartararo? “Resilient!”

Dani Pedrosa? “Talented!”

Andrea Iannone? “What’s the word I’m looking for… I have a word but I’m struggling to think of it… not loose, it’s more ‘free’ I suppose, on the track.”

Mick Doohan? “Stubborn!”

Jack Miller? “A little bit free, I suppose…”

Andrea Dovizioso? “Calculating!”

Pecco Bagnaia? “Similar to Dovi but more thoughtful.”

Marc Marquez? “Similar to Dani, incredibly talented!”

Valentino Rossi? “Cunning!”

Casey Stoner? “I suppose, calculating, also…”

Australia's Stoner is a MotoGP legend after claiming two premier class titles.

His first with Ducati in 2007 arguably looks even better with hindsight, because the manufacturer failed to win again for 15 years despite having Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi.

Stoner won his second title at Honda in 2011.

He infamously retired early, aged 27, in 2012 and was rarely in the public eye.

But towards the end of last year he made a surprise appearance at Rossi's VR46 ranch in Tavullia, making amends with old rival.

