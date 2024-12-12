Francesco Bagnaia visits Italian children’s hospital

Factory Ducati MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia has visited an Italian children’s hospital, delivering signed t-shirts and hats as Christmas gifts.

Bagnaia, a Torinese, visited Casa UGI (Unitore Genitori Italiani) at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in the Piemontese capital along with his wife, Domizia.

Casa UGI is a building of 22 apartments at which families of children and teenagers who do not live in Turin can stay while the child or teenager is undergoing cancer treatment at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital.

“This afternoon Francesco Bagnaia, and his wife Domizia Castagnini, visited our UGI children [and] the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in Turin,” a UGI social media post reads.

“The two-time MotoGP World Champion played with the children of Casa UGI. At the Regina Margherita hospital he was accompanied by Professor Franca Fagioli and Emma Postiglione, UGI General Secretary in the Pediatric Oncohematology, Transplant Center and Hospice Isola di Margherita departments.

“Pecco distributed smiles and gadgets (autographed T-shirts and hats) to each hospitalized patient.

“A special Christmas afternoon that will be remembered by the children and boys, who only want to experience moments of lightheartedness and lightheartedness.”

It’s not the first time Bagnaia has visited Casa UGI— he also visited on Christmas Eve last year, along with organising members of his official fan club.

In this case, Bagnaia's visit to Casa UGI follows on from his one-off helmet design at this year's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, dedicated to Tortellante, an Italian pasta company specialising in tortellini who work to support autistic people and their families in Modena.