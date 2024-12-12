MotoGP confirms Brazil return for 2026

2026 will see the return of MotoGP to Brazil, thanks to a new deal signed between MotoGP rights holder Dorna, the government of Goias, and Brasil Motorsport.

Located in the midwest region of Brazil, Goias — and specifically the regional capital Goiania — will host a new Brazilian race from 2026, with a five-year contract set to see the race continue until at least 2030.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Brazil,” said Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“We have a good fanbase who we know are excited about this news, just as we’re eager to return to race for them again, and this new agreement also offers a fantastic opportunity to expand in a key market for the sport and our manufacturers.

“Brazil is a global player and somewhere we have always believed deserves a space on our calendar.

“Working with the government of Goiás and Brasil Motorsport, who have an impressive and proven track record, is an opportunity we are very excited to take."

The Goiania venue will not be all-new to MotoGP, which raced at the Goiânia International Racetrack Ayrton Senna between 1987-1989 - albeit, the circuit is due to undergo upgrades before MotoGP returns.

However, MotoGP last raced in Brazil at the Autodromo Internacional Nelson Piquet in Rio, the most recent race there taking place in 2002.

Since then, Brazil’s primary star has become Diogo Moreira, who won his first Grand Prix in Indonesia in 2023, and this year scored his first Moto2 podium at the final round in Barcelona.

“The return of MotoGP to Goiás is a historical landmark for us,” said Governor Ronaldo Caiado.

“Goiânia will be, for the next five years, the home of MotoGP in Brazil. We are working to ensure that the infrastructure and services provide an unforgettable experience for riders, teams, and fans.

Alan Adler, CEO of Brasil Motorsport, added: “The Brasil Motorsport team has a history of working with major sports leagues and organising major events. Based on this experience, I am convinced that MotoGP will be a great success in Goiânia.

“We'll have one of the most exciting sports events in the world together with entertainment attractions, strong brands and enthusiastic fans. A mix that is guaranteed to be a success.”