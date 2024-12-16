Aleix Espagaro joins professional cycling team

Recently retired MotoGP racer Aleix Espargaro has announced a move to the Lidl-Trek professional cycling team.

Aleix Espargaro cycling. Credit: Lidl-Trek.
Aleix Espargaro cycling. Credit: Lidl-Trek.

Aleix Espargaro has joined the Lidl-Trek professional cycling team following the conclusion of his full-time MotoGP career.

Espargaro will begin his time with the Lidl-Trek team officially on 1 January 2025 in an ambassadorial role.

The role will also see Espargaro join the Lidl-Trek team “at some of the most prestigious events on the calendar,” a press release from the team reads.

“I’m thrilled to join the Lidl-Trek family, which is home to some of the world’s best cyclists,” said Espargaro.

“I’m excited to learn from some of the best cyclists and staff in the sport, push my limits, and share this special journey with fans.”

A long-time cycling enthusiast, Espargar revealed that he retired from full-time MotoGP racing “earlier than planned” to join the Lidl-Trek team.

“Cycling has been a passion of mine for years, and I decided to step away from MotoGP earlier than planned to join a program which aligns so well with my passion,” he said.

“I’m deeply grateful to Lidl-Trek for welcoming me to their family and supporting me. I’ll give it everything I have.”

Espargaro announced his retirement from full-time MotoGP racing at his home Grand Prix this year in Catalunya.

His Lidl-Trek commitments will go alongside a new testing role for HRC’s MotoGP project, a position which Espargaro began at the official test in Barcelona last month, following the season-closing Solidarity Grand Prix.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

