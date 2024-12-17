Augusto Fernandez signs 2025 deal after KTM MotoGP axe

Augusto Fernandez has been confirmed as joining the Yamaha MotoGP project as a test rider.

Fernandez, whose two-year career as a full-time MotoGP rider came to an end earlier this year at the close of the 2024 season having been dropped by KTM and the Tech3 team, will join Cal Crutchlow in Yamaha’s official MotoGP test team.

The Spaniard achieved a best result of fourth in his two years of racing MotoGP, that coming in the 2023 French Grand Prix. Switching to KTM’s carbon frame in 2024 saw the Spaniard struggle to build on his rookie year in the premier class, but Yamaha’s current concessions ranking means he will be able to compete in up to six wildcard entries in 2025.

“I'm very happy and super excited to join Yamaha as a test rider for 2025,” said Fernandez.

“It's a huge honour to be part of the Yamaha family, and I want to thank everyone who made it happen.

“In this amazing new project, I will do my best to help Yamaha to be back where they deserve to be.”

Yamaha Racing Managing Director Lin Jarvis added details that Fernandez will be Yamaha’s primary replacement rider should one of its four 2025 race riders be forced to miss a race through injury. Additionally, there is an implication that Fernandez will ride in all six of Yamaha’s wildcard entries.

“Bike development is a priority for Yamaha as we challenge to return to winning ways at the earliest opportunity,” Jarvis said.

“We have signed Augusto to be our second Yamaha Test Rider alongside Cal Crutchlow. Cal was unfortunately unable to fulfil all his testing duties in 2024 and it became obvious that we needed to recruit a second rider to assist us with completing all essential activities for 2025.

“We believe Augusto will be a good fit for both the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team and the YZR-M1 bike. Augusto is young and is fast, and he can test alongside Cal and learn the special methodology required from a full-time test rider.

“Our current performance ranking permits us to take full advantage of the maximum limit for the testing programme. In addition to the tests, we have the idea to participate at up to six wild-card rides, and Augusto will also be the go-to replacement rider in case any one of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team riders or Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP riders are unable to race at any time in 2025.

“The many riding opportunities should allow Augusto to maintain his racing speed while he proceeds with the intensive testing obligations.

“Augusto has already started to work with us off track and his first real test participation will be at the shakedown test in Sepang at the end of January 2025.

“In the meantime, we are following closely Cal's improving physical condition after his arm issues this year, and we hope he will be able to return as soon as possible to resume his testing duties.”