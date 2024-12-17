KTM axes legendary ex-racer from test role

Jeremy McWilliams has been dropped from his long-held role as a KTM test rider.

KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.

Former Grand Prix racer Jeremy McWilliams has reportedly been dropped from his role as a test rider at KTM, a role he’s held for 15 years.

McWilliams, perhaps best known in a Grand Prix context for being the final rider to achieve a pole position in the premier class with a 500cc bike at the 2002 Australian Grand Prix, has been in-post at KTM since 2009.

According to the German publication Speedweek, McWilliams’ deal with KTM was supposed to last until the end of 2025, but it has now been terminated with immediate effect thanks to KTM's current financial woes, ending a collaboration of 15 years between the Mattighofen brand and the Belfast rider.

In his role as test rider for KTM, McWilliams has been involved mostly in production testing, although he was also drafted in in the early stages of the RC16’s development.

Most recently, McWilliams has been involved with the development of the Austrian manufacturer’s newest middleweight sports offering: the RC 990, set to represent KTM in Supersport classes against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V2, Kawasaki ZX-6R, and Yamaha R9.

Before his KTM involvement, McWilliams was brought into the BMW S1000RR project as the Bavarian marque was developing the first iterations of the bike that has now — with its new M Power variant — won the World Superbike Championship with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Northern Irishman has also been able to find himself running strongly in competition recently, too, having finished on the podium in the second Supertwin race at this year’s North West 200, and found himself contending for victories as a factory Indian rider in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers class for high-displacement touring bikes.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull ‘already decided on’ Sergio Perez replacement as rumours swirl
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega reflects on “incredible” debut WorldSBK win
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli warned he’s “expected to deliver” at Mercedes | “That excuse is gone”
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
BSB
News
2h ago
South African star set for BSB debut in 2025
Blaze Baker. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
Blaze Baker. Credit: British Superbike Championship.
MotoGP
News
3h ago
KTM axes legendary ex-racer from test role
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.

More News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Was this “fairytale” the biggest shock in WorldSBK 2024?
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari “a calculated risk”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
5h ago
Carlos Sainz bids Ferrari farewell with special track outing alongside his father
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
7h ago
What Red Bull are working to change with new RB21 F1 car
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
7h ago
Flavio Briatore explains why signing Carlos Sainz ‘made no sense’ for Alpine
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz