Lorenzo Savadori extends Aprilia MotoGP test rider role with new contract

Lorenzo Savadori will remain as Aprilia’s official MotoGP test rider for at least another two years, having signed a new contract with the Noale manufacturer.

The new deal will see Savadori in the role until at least the end of 2026, which will be his seventh year in the test rider role and the final year of the current 1,000cc MotoGP regulations.

“I am extremely happy to continue this adventure and to pursue my work along with Aprilia Racing for the next two seasons,” Savadori said.

“In recent years, we have done an outstanding job, and I am certain that we will continue to improve more and more.

“Our growth has been consistent, step-by-step, with a rather clear goal that we always have at the forefront of our minds: contributing to taking the RS-GP to the top of MotoGP.”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola added that Savadori’s duration in the test rider role for Aprilia will be of particular importance this year, as the Italian factory brings in two new riders: Marco Bezzecchi and new MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin. Rivola also confirmed that Savadori will be present as a wildcard at certain Grands Prix in 2025.

“We are proud to confirm that Aprilia Racing will continue working with Lorenzo Savadori, one of the pillars of our project which, along with the test team, has allowed for the extraordinary development of recent years,” Rivola said.

“‘Sava’ also represents continuity for us – a fundamental aspect of working with a highly trusted test rider, especially in such an important year where two new riders will be joining the factory team.

“He will also be a valuable resource at some Grands Prix, where we will continue to see him as a wild card with experimental solutions.”