Lorenzo Savadori extends Aprilia MotoGP test rider role with new contract

Aprilia has confirmed the retention of Lorenzo Savadori as its MotoGP test rider.

Lorenzo Savadori, 2024 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Lorenzo Savadori, 2024 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Lorenzo Savadori will remain as Aprilia’s official MotoGP test rider for at least another two years, having signed a new contract with the Noale manufacturer.

The new deal will see Savadori in the role until at least the end of 2026, which will be his seventh year in the test rider role and the final year of the current 1,000cc MotoGP regulations.

“I am extremely happy to continue this adventure and to pursue my work along with Aprilia Racing for the next two seasons,” Savadori said.

“In recent years, we have done an outstanding job, and I am certain that we will continue to improve more and more.

“Our growth has been consistent, step-by-step, with a rather clear goal that we always have at the forefront of our minds: contributing to taking the RS-GP to the top of MotoGP.”

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola added that Savadori’s duration in the test rider role for Aprilia will be of particular importance this year, as the Italian factory brings in two new riders: Marco Bezzecchi and new MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin. Rivola also confirmed that Savadori will be present as a wildcard at certain Grands Prix in 2025.

“We are proud to confirm that Aprilia Racing will continue working with Lorenzo Savadori, one of the pillars of our project which, along with the test team, has allowed for the extraordinary development of recent years,” Rivola said.

“‘Sava’ also represents continuity for us – a fundamental aspect of working with a highly trusted test rider, especially in such an important year where two new riders will be joining the factory team.

“He will also be a valuable resource at some Grands Prix, where we will continue to see him as a wild card with experimental solutions.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8m ago
KTM axes legendary ex-racer from test role
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
KTM logo on 2023 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R. Credit: KTM/Philip Platzer.
WSBK
News
30m ago
Was this “fairytale” the biggest shock in WorldSBK 2024?
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicholas Spinelli, 2024 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
56m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari “a calculated risk”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz bids Ferrari farewell with special track outing alongside his father
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
3h ago
What Red Bull are working to change with new RB21 F1 car
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore explains why signing Carlos Sainz ‘made no sense’ for Alpine
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
4h ago
The issue Toto Wolff supports Mohammed Ben Sulayem on amid conflict
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
5h ago
Lando Norris told he needs to “stand up” to Max Verstappen “more often” in F1 2025
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Augusto Fernandez signs 2025 deal after KTM MotoGP axe
Augusto Fernandez with Yamaha engineers, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Yamaha Racing.
Augusto Fernandez with Yamaha engineers, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test…
F1
News
5h ago
‘Painful to watch’ - Why Sergio Perez is close to losing ex-F1 driver’s respect
Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez