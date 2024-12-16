Giacomo Agostini weighs in on Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi rivalry

“They were not at the same age…”

Giacomo Agostini, 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Giacomo Agostini, 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

15-times World Champion Giacomo Agostini has given his view on the rivalry between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.

Agostini is the only rider in the history of Grand Prix racing with more race wins than Rossi, but the Italian was beaten by Marquez in the riders’ standings in all but two seasons (2015, 2020) after the Spaniard made his premier class debut in 2013 as he charged to six titles in his first seven top class seasons.

"Marc [Marquez] is my weakness,” Agostini told the Spanish publication Relevo, “because I think he excites the public, the people who go to watch the races. He's a guy who puts on a show, and everyone loves him."

Rossi, on the other hand, is "A great,” Agostini said.

“A rider with cunning. Someone who wins nine world titles has to be good by instinct.”

The rivalry between the two rarely bore on-track battles, especially outside of 2015, something Agostini puts down to timing and Marquez’s own mentality.

Even still, it is still regarded as one of the most intense rivalries in the past 10 years of MotoGP.

“They were not at the same age,” he said. “One had started, and the other had not. This could have conditioned the final results, you know?

“Although I recognize that Rossi also generated enthusiasm [...] The truth is that, thinking about it, for me Marquez is more reckless, daring, bold.

“He is a fighter, and people may like this more. Marc never gives up, he is pure spectacle.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Red Bull “impressed” with Yuki Tsunoda after debut F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK
Feature
10h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief reveals Turkish star’s riding secrets
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Giacomo Agostini weighs in on Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi rivalry
Giacomo Agostini, 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Giacomo Agostini, 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
12h ago
The changes Aprilia needs to make for Jorge Martin to achieve “big” MotoGP history
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
12h ago
Helmut Marko hints Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future will be announced “in the next few days”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

More News

F1
News
14h ago
Lando Norris retracts snide Max Verstappen 'all luck and no talent' comment
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
WSBK
News
15h ago
World Endurance rider Stephane Egea dies
Stephane Egea. Credit: FIM Endurance World Championship.
Stephane Egea. Credit: FIM Endurance World Championship.
F1
News
16h ago
Pressure remains on Jack Doohan as Alpine confirm Franco Colapinto interest
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Davide Tardozzi slams Pecco Bagnaia: “These guys are kicking your ass”
Davide Tardozzi, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Davide Tardozzi, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
16h ago
Lewis Hamilton bows out of Mercedes with emotional farewell at team’s HQ
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes farewell
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes farewell