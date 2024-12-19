Aspar distributes help to Valencia flood victims

The Aspar squad has begun distributing basic household appliances to Valencia flood victims as part of its ongoing relief efforts in the city the team is based.

The Valencia region of Spain was devastated by deadly flooding at the end of October, which has claimed the lives of over 200 people.

The flooding caused widespread infrastructural damage to the region, including to homes.

Extreme damage to the access roads at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit led to the Valencia Grand Prix being cancelled, with the MotoGP race moved to Barcelona and renamed the Solidarity GP of Valencia.

The Aspar team, who runs squads in Moto2 and Moto3, has been at the forefront of MotoGP’s efforts to provide relief to Valencia.

Initially setting up a GoFundMe page which has so far raised over €150,000, those donations are now being put to use by providing basic household appliances to over 2300 people affected by the floods.

“The help that the motorcycling community continues to provide to those affected by the floods in Valencia is beginning to bear fruit,” a brief statement from the team read.

“The Aspar Team has already begun the distribution of basic household appliances and furniture to families in Algemesí and Guadassuar, in the Ribera Alta region.

“This week, the team has begun the distribution of these necessities that, thanks to the contribution.”

Aspar’s fundraiser remains active and can be found here.

MotoGP recently announced that its own fundraising efforts throughout the Solidarity GP weekend, which includes from ticket sales and special auctions, raised more than €1.5 million.

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit also received a €50,000 donation from Dutch GP venue Assen to help pay for machinery damaged by the flooding at the track.