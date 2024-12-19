Marc Marquez confirms end to Red Bull sponsorship for Ducati MotoGP move

Marc Marquez has confirmed he will not be sponsored by Red Bull next year when he joins the factory Ducati MotoGP squad.

The eight-time world champion has been a Red Bull athlete for the entirety of his MotoGP career, with the brand remaining prominently represented on his crash helmet as he moved from Honda to Gresini Racing in 2024.

One of the key initial sticking points about any Marquez move to the factory Ducati squad was its association with Monster Energy.

While there had been no word on how this would be resolved since he signed his works Ducati deal, the ending of the partnership was hinted at in the post-season Barcelona test last month.

Marquez took part in his first test with the factory Ducati team on a bike and in equipment that had none of his normal personal branding.

At an event at Red Bull’s Hangar 7 in Austria, Marquez confirmed that he will not carry Red Bull sponsorship in 2025.

“It's the last appointment now,” he said of his visit to Hangar 7.

“Ducati has another sponsor, so we can't continue. Out of respect for Red Bull, I will not have a personal sponsor.

“I want to thank the Red Bull family and I hope we remain friends.”

It is unclear how Marquez will represent the Monster Energy brand in 2025, though it most likely won’t come in the form of being a personal sponsor like Red Bull was.

In the same event, Marquez once more doubled down on previous comments that he isn’t coming to the factory Ducati team looking to be the number one rider.

“I'm coming to the world champion team,” he said.

“I already feel pressure, but I wanted to. I said I have to leave the comfort zone at Honda.

“I had the opportunity now and I took the chance.

“Next year I will have to take a different approach. At Honda, of course, I was number one.

“New riders always came in, trying to match with me. Now I'm in a new team. Pecco [Bagnaia] has won a lot there in recent years.”