KTM committed to MotoGP for 2025 amidst exit threats in restructuring process

New information from Friday’s creditors’ meeting regarding KTM’s insolvency proceedings state the brand’s MotoGP project is “planned” to be axed to reduce costs.

Reports on Friday morning emerged that KTM was being allowed to continue in its current form following a first creditors’ hearing at the Regional Court in Austria.

Investors have expressed interest in a €700 million payout to help KTM, as it looks to restructure in self-administration on the backdrop of at least €1.8 billion in debt.

Staff layoff forecasts have also been reduced from 500 to 300, while November and December salaries will be paid - if all goes well - by the end of January.

But initial reports made no mention of where KTM’s MotoGP project sat amidst the ongoing crisis.

The brand released a vague statement on Friday afternoon claiming it was “not letting off the throttle” into 2025, though did not mention its grand prix programmes.

The financial crisis in the company has already impacted Moto2 and Moto3, with the GASGAS and Husqvarna brands disappearing from the grid for 2025 - though numerous figureheads have said previously that the MotoGP project will continue as planned.

However, information released by creditor protection organisation Alpenlandischer Kreditorenverband (AKV), stated under reorganisation measures that “in order to reduce costs, the withdrawal from MotoGP, Moto2/Moto3 is planned”.

No timeline has been given for this by AKV.

KTM commits to MotoGP for 2025

Crash.net has reached out to KTM for official comment, with the brand responding:

"Today marks an important day for KTM with the confirmation of our restructuring proceedings. This milestone secures our plan moving forward, and we are proud to confirm that motorsport remains an integral part of this restructuring plan.

"KTM stands firmly committed to motorsport. We repeat our statement for 2025: we will continue to race in MotoGP!

We are reenergised with today’s positive outcome and thank you for your support."

KTM is due to field two teams in MotoGP next year: its factory squad helmed by Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, and Tech3 - which has been rebranded under the KTM guise after two years as GASGAS - with Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini as its riders.

KTM also supplies 16 bikes to the Moto3 grid.

Earlier this week, Acosta’s manager Albert Valera told motorsport.com that they were reassured by KTM that the racing programme will not be affected.

"Pedro and I had the opportunity to travel to Austria to see in person the real situation of the KTM project in MotoGP,” Valera is reported as saying.

“Despite the delicate situation that the company is going through, the sensations are positive.

“We have been told at all times that racing is the essence of KTM, that they will continue to work with the sole objective of winning the title.

“Pedro is committed to the project and feels more relieved and confident after the meeting.”

