Alex Rins reveals intriguing Yamaha V4 MotoGP detail

Alex Rins has revealed that Yamaha planned to test its new V4 MotoGP engine this month but had to abandon this idea due to it not being ready.

Earlier this year, Yamaha revealed it was building a V4 engine for the first time in its MotoGP tenure having persevered with its inline-four throughout the modern era.

A switch to a V4 will bring it in step with its rivals, though no real timeline has been given as to when the engine could be raced.

However, Rins did reveal an intriguing detail hinting at the development stage of the new V4 during an appearance on the Spanish edition of motorsport.com's podcast.

“The idea was to test it in the test that KTM did in Jerez,” Rins said, referencing the private test held in Spain earlier in December.

“But in the end, it was not ready and could not be tested.”

According to the podcast, Andrea Dovizioso was due to handle testing of the V4 at Jerez if the unit was ready.

With no more testing taking place now until the end of January, the next opportunity for Yamaha to try its new V4 will be the Sepang shakedown.

In an exclusive interview with Crash.net, Yamaha technical chief Max Bartolini explained exactly what the Japanese brand was hoping to gain from a V4 switch.

“With the V4, everybody thinks about the engine itself,” he began.

“But I think the biggest advantage is from the layout of the bike, more than from the engine.

“In terms of pure power, honestly, listening to our engine department, it shouldn’t be a big difference.

“But there are some ways to manage the layout of the bike that will be a little bit easier with the V4. And also to go more in the direction of the tyres, because it's always a matter of making the tyres work.

“Yamaha was pretty good with Bridgestone. And for sure they have had many good races also with Michelin. But Michelin is more [about] using the rear tyres than the front.

“This is kind of where the [V4] engine layout can help; to build the bike around the engine in that [rear tyre] direction. So that is the challenge.

“Honestly, to make the [V4] engine is difficult, but I think it's more [important] to make the bike around the [V4} engine.”

Bartolini said the chance of racing the V4 next season at some point is “not guaranteed”.

As a concession manufacturer, Yamaha - as well as Honda - can introduce new engine specifications during the 2025 season while its rivals cannot.