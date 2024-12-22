Why Gigi Dall’Igna gives Ducati MotoGP riders “a lot of confidence”

“He’s a very direct support for us riders”

Alex Marquez says Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna “gives us a lot of confidence” because “he is on top of everything” when it comes to the brand’s MotoGP bike.

Technical mastermind Dall’Igna was installed as Ducati’s general manager at the end of 2013 as the Italian marque hit its nadir in the premier class.

In the ensuing years, Dall’Igna helped rebuild Ducati into regular podium contenders and race winners, before establishing the marque as the all-conquering force in MotoGP.

Ducati has won the last three riders’ championships, while 2024 saw it at its most dominant, with 19 of the 20 grand prix wins going the brand’s way.

Alex Marquez has been part of the Ducati fold since joining Gresini from Honda in 2023 and explained why Dall’Igna has proven to be such an ally for riders.

“He’s a very director support for us riders, and that gives us a lot of confidence,” Marquez said at a recent Estrella Galicia event.

“He’s a great help. No matter how small the problem is, he’s on top of it, and then he sends the people you need.

“You’re given a lot of references regarding the problems of the brand team-mates or the tyres used.

“They make the most of everything that others have done.

“They don’t come and tell you what to do, but they give you the information to understand what’s working with others. Then it’s up to each person, with their crew chief, to decide their own way.”

Ducati presence on the 2025 MotoGP grid has been reduced from eight bikes to six, following Pramac’s decision to join Yamaha from next year.

Only three factory GP25s will be fielded too for Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Alex Marquez will take on a GP24 alongside Fermin Aldeguer at Gresini and Franco Morbidelli at VR46.

Dall’Igna recently said that the reduction in bikes won’t cause a big problem for Ducati, but admitted the stronger line-ups at rival manufacturers will pose more of a headache in 2025. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

