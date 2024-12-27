Marc Marquez makes major sponsor announcement about Red Bull

Marc Marquez’s sponsor deal with Red Bull has officially come to an end.

An announcement made by the six-time MotoGP champion on Thursday has drawn a line under the lengthy, and hugely successful, partnership.

“From 2008 to 2024, an incredible journey full of challenges, victories, and unforgettable moments,” Marquez wrote.

“Thank you, Red Bull, for being by my side every step of the way and for giving me wings along my career.

“I hope our paths will cross again.”

Marquez has been a Red Bull athlete for the entirety of his MotoGP career, including this year since swapping Repsol Honda for Gresini Ducati.

The energy drink brand was linked to Marquez throughout his glory days with Honda.

But, ahead of a switch to the factory Ducati team in 2025, the sponsorship will come to an end.

The official Ducati team is linked to Monster Energy - a key rival in the same space as Red Bull.

Marquez’s bike in the postseason test had no sponsors, offering little clue about what messaging he will carry next season.

But Marquez revealed earlier this month, at a Red Bull event, that his alliance with the sponsor must end because he is moving into the factory Ducati garage.

He also insisted that he would not carry a personal sponsor in 2025, which he claimed was a gesture of respect for Red Bull.

The sponsorships surrounding Marquez are a lucrative business.

As MotoGP's biggest star, the companies that go into business with Marquez are a big deal.

Much will change in 2025, not least the colour and competitveness of Marquez's bike, and there are still some question marks about the nature of the sponsors that he will carry.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

