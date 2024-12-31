The “big luck” Marco Bezzecchi has for MotoGP 2025

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marco Bezzecchi says the fact he is stepping into the factory Aprilia team alongside new MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin is “big luck” for himself.

After three seasons with the VR46 Ducati squad, during which time he won three grands prix, Bezzecchi will move to a factory squad for the first time with Aprilia.

Bezzecchi will join Martin, who beat Francesco Bagnaia to the title by 10 points in a season-long battle that went to the wire in Barcelona.

The outgoing VR46 rider heaped praise on both, but notes Martin “deserved it more” and sees partnering him as “an opportunity to learn” in 2025.

“Well, Jorge made a wonderful season already last year,” he said.

“This year he was better, always consistent, always fast, always competitive through every weekend of the year.

“He didn’t win as much as Pecco but, in the end, he was the strongest because it’s not always the fastest that wins the title.

“I’m very sorry for Pecco, I have nothing against Jorge, I’m his friend.

“But of course I’m closer to Pecco and I supported Pecco more.

“But Jorge was very good and he deserved the championship. Pecco deserved it too, but in the end Jorge deserved it more.

“I’m sure that Pecco will come back, this day he will remember for all his life, and he will come back very strong.

“And to have Jorge as a team-mate next year is big luck because he’s the strongest one.

“So, it’s an opportunity to learn, it’s an opportunity to get information from the best rider in the world.”

Bezzecchi struggled across the 2024 campaign on the GP23, scoring just one podium and finishing the year behind team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio - who missed the last two rounds to have surgery on a shoulder injury - in the standings.

“Well, was a very difficult season,” he added.

“I didn’t expect to struggle so much. But since the first test I got a very difficult sensation on the bike.

“To make a comparison of my feelings on the bike from the Sepang test till now, the difference is huge.

“But the performance was not what I wanted of course.

“So, it was a very tough year. I will try to elaborate on everything, try to understand.

“I’m sure I’ve grown a lot during the year, especially personally, but also as a rider because I never felt really good on the bike through the season and I always had to adapt myself.

“But for sure I expected more and I wanted to make more.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

