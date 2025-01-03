Valentino Rossi reveals stacked entry list for 100Km of Champions event

Rossi, Michael Dunlop and Pedro Acosta among packed list for Tavullia event

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch will feature a stacked roster for 2025, including Pedro Acosta and Michael Dunlop.

The annual event at Rossi’s VR46 Ranch has been staged by the MotoGP legend for over 10 years, with some of motorcycle racing’s biggest names from every discipline getting an invite.

The 2025 edition will take place on 10-11 January, with the entry list for the event released on Friday.

Headlining the event, as ever, is nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi, while 2024’s MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta will also take part.

From MotoGP, double world champion and VR46 Academy member Francesco Bagnaia will be there, as well as Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Augusto Fernandez, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira.

From the other grand prix classes, the likes of Xavi Artigas, Manu Gonzalez and Tatsuki Suzuki will race.

The Isle of Man TT’s most successful rider Michael Dunlop will take part, as will Senior TT winner Davey Todd.

Ryan Vickers and Tim Neave join fellow British Superbike paddock representative Todd, while the likes of Nicolo Bulega and Dominique Aegerter fly the flag for World Superbikes.

Marini and Rossi won the main race last year, which is a team event, while Marini took the spoils in the Americana event.

Full entry list:

Valentino Rossi
Pedro Acosta
Dominique Aegerter
Xavier Artigas
Francesco Bagnaia
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Elia Bartolini
Enea Bastianini
James Douglas Beach
Marco Belli
Matteo Bertelle
Marco Bezzecchi
Nicolo Bulega
Federico Caricasulo
Mattia Casadei
Thomas Chareyre
Davey Todd
Michael Dunlop
Filippo Fuligini
Federico Fuligni
Matteo Gabarrini
Manu Gonzalez
Sammy Halbert
Kurvinen Lasse
Andrea Locatelli
Luca Lunetta
Andrea Mantovani
Luca Marini
Andrea Migno
Franco Morbidelli
Diogo Moreira
Stefano Nepa
Miguel Oliveira
Luca Ottaviani
Mattia Pasini
Matteo Patacca
Gautier Paulin
Tito Rabat
Jose Antonio Rueda
Alberto Surra
Tatsuki Suzuki
Tim Neave
Ryan Vickers

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Five non-MotoGP riders who could steal the show in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore questions Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton: ‘I wonder if it makes sense’
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP
News
5h ago
How a Suzuka epiphany helped Johann Zarco in MotoGP with Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Jerez MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
5h ago
Luca Salvadori crash reconstruction made public
Luca Salvadori
Luca Salvadori
WSBK
News
6h ago
Jonathan Rea reveals “apprehensive” 2024 WorldSBK highlight
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
6h ago
Nico Rosberg makes ‘burned bridges’ claim about F1 star who has underachieved
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Valentino Rossi reveals stacked entry list for 100Km of Champions event
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
7h ago
Franco Colapinto tipped to 'make his mark' in F1 again as Alpine rumours loom
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
8h ago
MotoGP 2025: When is every team’s launch event?
2024 MotoGP British GP
2024 MotoGP British GP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
9h ago
Danilo Petrucci reflects on his “surprise” WorldSBK 2024 moment
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose