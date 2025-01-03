Valentino Rossi reveals stacked entry list for 100Km of Champions event
Rossi, Michael Dunlop and Pedro Acosta among packed list for Tavullia event
Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch will feature a stacked roster for 2025, including Pedro Acosta and Michael Dunlop.
The annual event at Rossi’s VR46 Ranch has been staged by the MotoGP legend for over 10 years, with some of motorcycle racing’s biggest names from every discipline getting an invite.
The 2025 edition will take place on 10-11 January, with the entry list for the event released on Friday.
Headlining the event, as ever, is nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi, while 2024’s MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta will also take part.
From MotoGP, double world champion and VR46 Academy member Francesco Bagnaia will be there, as well as Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Augusto Fernandez, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira.
From the other grand prix classes, the likes of Xavi Artigas, Manu Gonzalez and Tatsuki Suzuki will race.
The Isle of Man TT’s most successful rider Michael Dunlop will take part, as will Senior TT winner Davey Todd.
Ryan Vickers and Tim Neave join fellow British Superbike paddock representative Todd, while the likes of Nicolo Bulega and Dominique Aegerter fly the flag for World Superbikes.
Marini and Rossi won the main race last year, which is a team event, while Marini took the spoils in the Americana event.
Full entry list:
Valentino Rossi
Pedro Acosta
Dominique Aegerter
Xavier Artigas
Francesco Bagnaia
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Elia Bartolini
Enea Bastianini
James Douglas Beach
Marco Belli
Matteo Bertelle
Marco Bezzecchi
Nicolo Bulega
Federico Caricasulo
Mattia Casadei
Thomas Chareyre
Davey Todd
Michael Dunlop
Filippo Fuligini
Federico Fuligni
Matteo Gabarrini
Manu Gonzalez
Sammy Halbert
Kurvinen Lasse
Andrea Locatelli
Luca Lunetta
Andrea Mantovani
Luca Marini
Andrea Migno
Franco Morbidelli
Diogo Moreira
Stefano Nepa
Miguel Oliveira
Luca Ottaviani
Mattia Pasini
Matteo Patacca
Gautier Paulin
Tito Rabat
Jose Antonio Rueda
Alberto Surra
Tatsuki Suzuki
Tim Neave
Ryan Vickers