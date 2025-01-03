Valentino Rossi reveals stacked entry list for 100Km of Champions event

Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch will feature a stacked roster for 2025, including Pedro Acosta and Michael Dunlop.

The annual event at Rossi’s VR46 Ranch has been staged by the MotoGP legend for over 10 years, with some of motorcycle racing’s biggest names from every discipline getting an invite.

The 2025 edition will take place on 10-11 January, with the entry list for the event released on Friday.

Headlining the event, as ever, is nine-time grand prix world champion Rossi, while 2024’s MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta will also take part.

From MotoGP, double world champion and VR46 Academy member Francesco Bagnaia will be there, as well as Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Augusto Fernandez, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli and Miguel Oliveira.

From the other grand prix classes, the likes of Xavi Artigas, Manu Gonzalez and Tatsuki Suzuki will race.

The Isle of Man TT’s most successful rider Michael Dunlop will take part, as will Senior TT winner Davey Todd.

Ryan Vickers and Tim Neave join fellow British Superbike paddock representative Todd, while the likes of Nicolo Bulega and Dominique Aegerter fly the flag for World Superbikes.

Marini and Rossi won the main race last year, which is a team event, while Marini took the spoils in the Americana event.

Full entry list:

Valentino Rossi

Pedro Acosta

Dominique Aegerter

Xavier Artigas

Francesco Bagnaia

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Elia Bartolini

Enea Bastianini

James Douglas Beach

Marco Belli

Matteo Bertelle

Marco Bezzecchi

Nicolo Bulega

Federico Caricasulo

Mattia Casadei

Thomas Chareyre

Davey Todd

Michael Dunlop

Filippo Fuligini

Federico Fuligni

Matteo Gabarrini

Manu Gonzalez

Sammy Halbert

Kurvinen Lasse

Andrea Locatelli

Luca Lunetta

Andrea Mantovani

Luca Marini

Andrea Migno

Franco Morbidelli

Diogo Moreira

Stefano Nepa

Miguel Oliveira

Luca Ottaviani

Mattia Pasini

Matteo Patacca

Gautier Paulin

Tito Rabat

Jose Antonio Rueda

Alberto Surra

Tatsuki Suzuki

Tim Neave

Ryan Vickers